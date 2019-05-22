Halle Berry Shares Revealing Close-Up Shot Of Her Bikini-Clad Lower Body & Instagram Explodes

Halle Berry attends the "John Wick: Chapter 3" world premiere at One Hanson Place on May 9, 2019 in New York City.

In addition to being a highly successful and acclaimed actor with a historic Oscar win under her belt, Halle Berry has also become a fitness guru and inspiration for many around the world who follow her on Instagram, where the 52-year-old stunner often shares tips and tricks — and also jaw-dropping images of her ageless self. On Wednesday, the Catwoman star took to the popular social media platform to do the latter as she posted a racy photo of her lower body, and her fans can’t handle it.

In the photo in question, Berry appears to be lying down on a fuzzy brown blanket or perhaps a rug as she rocks a teeny weeny black bikini bottom that ties on the sides and sit rather low on her figure, exposing a generous amount of skin around around her groin area. The photo offers a close-up shot of her lower body, capturing her upper thighs and stomach up until her sternum.

Her bikini bottom features a few sophisticated details on its sides, including a gold hoop and what looks to be a teal-colored stone. In addition, the actor is also wearing matching jewelry on her fingers, mostly intricate gold rings. According to the tag Berry included with her sultry post, the jewelry and possibly her bikini bottom are from CHURCH Boutique, a brand based in West Hollywood that features avant-garde fashion, luxury streetwear, art, accessories, home decor and jewelry.

The post, which Berry shared with her 5.2 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 40,000 likes and over 1,300 likes in under half an hour of having been posted, proving to be on track for becoming quite a popular post. As expected, the sexy shot was too much for Berry’s fans to handle. Users of the popular social media platform who are fans of the actor and fitness guru took to the comments section to praise her body and thank her for making their day.

“You wrong for this sis,” one user raved, trailing it with a fire emoji.

“Now you’re just showing off.. And I like it…” another one chimed in.

“Mamma mia,” a third user simply put it.

Loading...

Berry often takes to social media to share inspiring photos of her age-defying body, as well as snaps and video of herself working out in a bid to encourage her followers to lead healthy lifestyles. As Popsugar pointed out, Berry often invites her followers to participate in challenges with her.

“It’s officially ab season, y’all,” Halle said in a recent Instagram caption, according to the report. “My abs already know what time it is, and now it’s your turn.”