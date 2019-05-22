Jordyn Woods Rocks Tiny Sports Bra, Stretches In Tight Shorts, Flaunts Pert Booty

Jordyn Woods is proving every inch the brand ambassador. The 21-year-old SECNDNTURE CEO is dropping her latest athleisurewear range tomorrow – her May 22 Instagram update was clearly gearing up for the launch.

Today’s update sees Woods showcasing her merch. The model has sent out three simple snaps, and everything from the plain white setting to the wardrobe is pared-down and on-trend. Jordyn is wearing an all-black getup of thigh-high shorts and a sports bra – both are flaunting her muscles, curves, and all-around fit physique. While Jordyn’s black-patent sneakers appear to be Adidas, they don’t deter from the fitness-centric look.

The first snap shows Jordyn shot full-length and in profile. Her arms are folded across her chest and her eyes are closed. Fans are seeing this girl’s toned thighs, lean quads, and sensationally pert booty. A flashing of skin between the shorts and bra ups the ante.

A quick slide to the right and Jordyn is stretching. Leaning all the way down to touch her shoes, Woods is coming off flexible and determined – this time, her gaze is right into the camera. The third and final snap zooms in. Ribbed material here contrasts supportive paneling, and the picture’s purpose seems to be showing just how tailored the athleisurewear is to working out.

A caption has announced tomorrow’s launch date with excitement. Fans appear likewise pumped for the new drop. One left an enthusiastic message from afar, per their comment.

“We can’t wait, sending some love all the way from South Africa ZA.”

Jordyn lives in California.

While some comments brought Jordyn’s former best friend Kylie Jenner into the equation, others mentioned a competitor athleisurewear line (and one that’s close to home).

“Coming to end Good American,” one fan wrote. Good American is the denim and sportswear line founded by Kylie’s older sister Khloe Kardashian.

The run-up to SECNDNTURE’s latest drop has come with some eye-catching, fun, and inclusive promo. Earlier this month, Jordyn posted a video of her SECNDNTURE squad in a bright studio. The footage (seen above) was praised for including two girls with visible disabilities. Despite being on crutches or in a wheelchair, the disabled girls were seen joining in Jordyn’s dancing. Woods added some extra flair with a twerk.

Things do seem to be on the up for this model. While Jordyn’s February cheating scandal with Khloe and Tristan Thompson remains a talking point, Jordyn seems to have put the drama behind her. Although Woods hasn’t been spotted with Jenner since the scandal, she seems to have made some new friends through her business ventures.

Anyone eyeing up Jordyn’s athleisurewear line should follow SECNDNTURE’s Instagram or Jordyn Woods’ Instagram.