Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Cane And Traci Start A New Chapter

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Traci may help Cane get over Lily in more ways than one. Both Cane and Traci start a new chapter, but it’s not what you think!

Since Lily (Christel Khalil) made it crystal clear to Cane (Daniel Goddard) that her post-prison life will not include him, Cane has leaned on Traci (Beth Maitland) for advice and comfort. Traci advised Cane to work on himself before trying again with Lily, and she’s continually told him not to get his hopes up too far while keeping at least a bit of hope alive.

Cane’s whole situation inspired a new novel for Traci based on Cane and Lily and herself. Set in the 1940s, the love story plays out in black and white in Traci’s imagination. Now that Traci’s creativity is running wild, she’s imagined Cane or the character she created based on him, Flynn, shirtless recently, and she got flustered.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Traci starts a new chapter in her book while Cane starts a new chapter in his life. He’s giving advice to clients as a life coach, and his first one needs job interview skills, which Cane is happy to provide.

Meanwhile, Dina (Marla Adams) interrupts Traci’s writing, and Dina is completely confused to the point that she lashes out at Traci. After a stressful afternoon of difficult decisions, Cane stops by to compare days, and Jack (Peter Bergman) encourages his overwhelmed sister to go on a walk with Cane. During their walk, Traci once again fantasized about Cane while they were together. This time, she imagined herself and Cane sharing a kiss, and it left her hot and bothered. She was embarrassed to the point that she ran in from her walk, shocking her brother.

While Cane is thrilled by his early success in his new career, it does not seem like he realizes that Traci’s feelings toward him are growing romantic. He is working on bettering himself, and he hopes to end up proving to Lily that he’s the man that she can live a happy and fulfilled life with in the coming years. If somehow, Traci decides to tell Cane about her growing attraction and feelings, it is difficult to imagine how he’d react to that possibility. Stranger things have happened in Genoa City, and it’s possible that Cane and Traci will end up having a relationship sometime before she’s finished writing her novel.