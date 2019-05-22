Tammy Hembrow Spills Out Of ‘Skinny Dipping’ Bikini In New Instagram Snapshot

Tammy Hembrow is well known around the internet for her massive Instagram following, which comes thanks to her flaunting her perfect figure through photos and videos, and also to her fitness tips and tricks. On Wednesday, the Australian beauty took to the popular social media to do the former when she shared a sizzling snapshot of herself bursting out of a tiny bikini that leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the mother of two is sitting on a rock near a beach as she dons a skimpy bright pink two-piece swimsuit that consists of a triangle top and features two silicone straps that tie behind the model’s neck, creating the illusion that her bikini top is simply floating on her body. The swimsuit triangles are teeny weeny, which barely contain the influencer’s breasts and thus show off quite a bit of underboob.

The 25-year-old teamed her top with an equally skimpy bottom that also features invisible side straps that sit high on the model’s frame, helping accentuate the famous hourglass figure Hembrow has become associated with. It highlighted the contrast between her itty bitty waist and full, wide derriere and thighs.

As indicated by the tag she included with her post, the bikini she is wearing is from Oh Polly. According to a recent report by Fox News, the brand has labeled this swimsuit the “Skinny Dipping Clear Strap Micro Triangle Bikini.”

As the report further pointed out, this model is a new addition to Oh Polly’s swimwear collection, and it comes with a warning: “Caution, this bikini ain’t for the faint-hearted.” The brand promises to make “tan lines a thing of the past” thanks to the swimsuit’s clear strap micro bikini top that only “covers the essentials.” In addition, the triangles are adjustable to achieve the desired level of reveal, the report also pointed out.

The post, which Hembrow shared with her whopping 9.4 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 167,000 likes and over 1,000 comments in under an hour of having been posted, promising to garner quite a lot more as the day progresses. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the fitness model and influencer took to the comments section to praise her impeccable physique and jaw-dropping beauty, while wondering what her secret is.

“How do you manage to ALWAYS look good 24/7? i truly don’t understand. [I] am admiring your beauty,” one user raved.

“Smh Tammy…. your body is too perfect. Give me and these other girls a chance,” another one joked.