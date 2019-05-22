Kaitlyn Bristowe Knew It Was Over With Shawn Booth For A Year Before Finally Calling It Quits

Former 'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe knew it wasn't going to work out with Shawn Booth well before they actually ended things.

Kaitlyn Bristowe starred in what was perhaps one of the most controversial seasons of The Bachelorette. Bristowe was the funny girl and fan favorite from Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor. Unable to choose between Bristowe or fellow Bachelorette candidate Britt Nilsson for the coveted role, producers decided to let the men choose themselves. On the first episode of the 19th season of The Bachelorette, the men were asked to vote for which one of the two women they were most interested in pursuing a future with. In the end, it was Bristowe who came out on top. Unfortunately, what she thought was her happy ending didn’t last forever, according to E! News.

When she reached the last episode and it was time to make her final choice, Bristowe went with personal trainer Shawn Booth and left runner-up Nick Viall brokenhearted. Booth proposed and it seemed like the pair were meant to be. However, fans began to wonder if their relationship was struggling as the years went by and they still hadn’t chosen a wedding date. After three years together, they called it quits in 2018.

Since ending things with Booth, Bristowe romantically connected with Jason Tartick, a former constant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. The two remain happily together. Some have criticized Bristowe for moving on so fast, considering she and Tartick got together only six months after she split with Booth. Nevertheless, she claims the timing was just right.

Bristowe sat down for Tuesday’s episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast and explained to fellow Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti how she knew it was time to move on.

“I think I knew for a year that my relationship wouldn’t work, and I think I knew that he just couldn’t give me the kind of love that I needed in my life. And he admitted that. And I think for a solid year, maybe half a year, I was already grieving the relationship. And I think I was just so prepared for it that, when it happened, I knew what I wanted; and I knew what I deserved; and I knew that I was happy on my own and that I wasn’t just replacing somebody.”

Bristowe admitted that she hadn’t expected to date someone else that was a part of the Bachelor franchise, especially after things ended so sourly between her and Booth. However, things just seemed to happen naturally with Tartick.