Leah Messer Opens Up About Plastic Surgery: What Work Has The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Had Done?

Leah Messer is speaking out and getting candid about any work she has had done on her body. The mom of three took to Instagram to shoot down rumors that she had cheek fillers, but revealed what work she has had (and is wanting) to have done.

The Teen Mom 2 star revealed that she had already been contacted by media outlets after fans commented on her Instagram photo wondering if she had cheek fillers. She said that it was “sad” she had to speak out about it in a post, but she gave her statement.

“It’s called taking better care of yourself, loving yourself and embracing yourself for who you are! I’m a completely different person on the inside and it radiates on the outside, people!”

Leah has been sharing her life on reality television for nearly ten years. Over that time, fans have watched her go through so much including two marriages, two divorces, and the birth of her three daughters. The cameras have followed all her ups and downs.

She then went on to open up about whether or not she has had any work done and fans may be shocked to learn that the mom of three has had some work done!

“I did have some small cosmetic work done on my teeth and what I really want is to get my boobs done,” Leah admitted.

Did she indeed get cheek fillers, though? Leah opened up about that, too!

Leah explained, “Not to mention, I have gained weight, but thanks for the comments on looking fuller to point that out to me, LOL”

Leah finished her statement by saying that if she wanted to get any fillers (or any other work for that matter) she could because it’s her “body” and her “life.” She finished her statement by encouraging her followers to uplift each other.

“We should be empowering and uplifting to each other as women and not take the first opportunity to tear each other down!”

Leah was open and honest in her post, even though she didn’t have to be. However, it seems like it was important to her to take the opportunity to be honest with her fans. Leah isn’t the first Teen Mom star to come under scrutiny, though. Recently, Kailyn Lowry clapped back at body-shamers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, when a fan asked Kail how she deals with the body-shamers, she revealed that she “doesn’t lose sleep over it.”

Teen Mom 2 recently aired Season 9. The reunion specials are currently airing on MTV and the second part will air Monday night on MTV.