Australian Model Madi Edwards Rocks Skimpy Blue Bikini Alongside Bombshell Friend

Madi Edwards’ latest photo has her fans seeing double.

The Australian stunner is known for showing off her amazing figure in a number of different bikinis, and that is part of the reason why she has such a massive following on social media. In her most recent post, Madi enlists the help of a friend to take the already sexy photo to a whole new level. In the picture-perfect image, Edwards puts one arm in the air while showing off her killer body in a turquoise bikini.

The bright bikini top dips into her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage for the camera. On the bottom side, the stunner also leaves almost nothing to the imagination, flaunting her toned legs to fans. The beauty wears her blonde-dyed locks down and straight and looks gorgeous with a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, lipstick, mascara, and highlighter.

On the other side of Madi stands fellow model Jami-Lee Boyle, who also flaunts her bombshell figure in a matching turquoise bikini. The top of Boyle’s bikini is just a little bit different than Madi’s with it dipping incredibly low and showing off a lot of cleavage. Jami-Lee also rocks a face full of fresh makeup and wears her long locks down and curly.

Since the post went live on the social media star’s Instagram account, it’s earned rave reviews from Madi’s army of fans with over 13,000 likes and 100-plus comments. While some fans took to the post to comment on Madi’s incredible figure, countless others couldn’t help but point out the resemblance between the two models.

“Wow 2 incredibly beautiful ladies and those bodies,” one follower wrote with a series of heart-eye emojis.

“Stunning ladies! Love the suits.”

“To look like this is literally everything,” one more follower chimed in.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr shared that Edwards showed off her toned and tanned derriere in a tiny yellow bikini. In the sultry snapshot, the model strikes a pose in front of the ocean near her home in Sydney, Australia. The social media star leans against a wooden railing with her back to the camera, exposing plenty of her picture-perfect booty to the camera in a yellow thong bikini. The model’s long and lean legs, as well as her taut abs, are fully on display in the image and her figure looks amazing.

It comes as no shock that this image also earned the Australian-born beauty a lot of attention with 14,000 likes and 100-plus comments. Fans can keep up with all of her updates on Instagram.