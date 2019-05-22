Canadian Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Stuns Instagram Fans In Tiny Bra & Jeans In New Photo

Danielle Knudson’s Instagram fans can’t seem to get enough of her flawless physique, and the model continues to deliver jaw-dropping samples of it for everybody’s delight. On Tuesday, the Canadian lingerie model took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry black-and-white photo of herself in a sizzling combination of jeans and underwear, which is bound to set pulses racing.

In the photo in question, the 29-year-old stunner is standing in front of a dark backdrop as she rocks a light-colored lacy bralette with thin straps that go over her shoulders. The bralette features a scaly-type pattern across its cups, which gives it an interesting texture. The soft-looking fabric of the piece helps accentuate Knudson’s busty figure, drawing the onlooker’s attention to her cleavage.

The Red Deer native teamed her bralette with a pair of casual, mid-rise jeans that sit just below her bellybutton as the model, with her thumbs hooked in the pants’ side pockets, slightly pulls them down in a seductive way. Knudson is facing the camera, which captures her from the thighs up, in a pose that puts her incredibly toned abs and obliques on full display.

While it is hard to see whether Knudson is posing outdoors or indoors, she is standing in front of a source of bright light that makes her glow.

The model has her head slightly tilted back so that her chin is up in a proud and defiant pose. Her blonde hair is swept to the side and down as it cascades over her shoulder, partially covering her face. She is shooting a fierce gaze at the onlooker with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

The post, which Knudson shared with her 464,000 Instagram followers, garnered just shy of 10,000 likes and more than 160 comments in under a day of having been posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the lingerie model took to the comments section to praise her incredible beauty and body and also to compliment the overall aesthetics of the photo, captured by Kyle Deleu.

“Woo. A lot of hard work,” one user noted.

“Whyyyyy are you perfect,” another user chimed in, adding a series of heart eyes emoji to the message.

“Love those Canadian genes,” a third user commented further.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Knudson entered the process of trying to be a part of the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but she didn’t nab a spot. However, the model has been enjoying several different opportunities since then, as the report further pointed out.