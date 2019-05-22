Demi Lovato Shares Breathtaking Makeup-Free Selfie On Instagram

Demi Lovato’s latest Instagram upload is getting rave reviews from her fans. The singer shared a breathtaking makeup-free selfie on the social media platform, and her followers are showering it with love.

The stunning snap was shared on Wednesday, May 22, and saw the 26-year-old working the camera as she lounged on the beach, beneath a golden sun. Demi caressed her chin in her perfectly manicured hand as she laid out, stomach-down, on a towel. Her pose provided a small glimpse of a sexy cheetah print bandeau bikini top, one that put an ample amount of cleavage on display. Even more eye-popping, however, was her gorgeous, makeup-free face. She showed off her striking features in their natural state.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer wowed her fans with a natural look which showcased her freckles and her flawless, sun-kissed skin. The up-close shot also provided a gorgeous view of the star’s thick, natural eyelashes and deep brown eyes –eyes that anybody could easily get lost in. Her pretty eyes were further accentuated by expertly shaped eyebrows.

Demi appeared to have just come back from a swim in the crystal clear ocean, as her dark hair and her body were dripping wet. The singer flipped her damp tresses over to one side, with a few locks falling to frame her face while one of her thin gold hoop earrings peeked out from beneath them.

Fans of the pop star went absolutely wild for the dazzling new upload which, at the time of this writing, has already racked up over 380,000 likes having been posted for a matter of mere minutes. Thousands of her 71.9 million Instagram followers took to the comments section to shower the beauty in compliments for her risque look.

“So beautiful!!!” one person wrote, while another fan gushed that the singer was “perfection.”

“You are literally flawless,” commented a third follower.

After staying relatively quiet on the social media platform over the last few months, Demi has recently been wowing her fans by uploading some stunning new shots from a recent vacation she took to Bora Bora. Earlier this month, the star shared a trio of photos showing her taking a dip in some gorgeous blue water. She was captured while wearing a sexy cheetah print bikini that did nothing but favors for her impressive figure.

Just last week, Demi hopped on Instagram yet again. There, she revealed her newest tattoo, which she said is the “most meaningful” piece of body art she has ever gotten. On her left forearm, the star now has a beautiful portrait of her grandmother at age 26 — the same age Demi is now.