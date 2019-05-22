Maya Stepper Goes Fully Nude ‘Like Venus In A Seashell’ For Recent Instagram Photo

Maya Stepper recently channeled her artistic side as she posed like the goddess of love and beauty in Sandro Botticelli’s masterpiece The Birth of Venus, the result of which has mesmerized her Instagram fans. Earlier this week, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a stunning animation featuring the photo in which she mimics the naked Venus emerging from the ocean in a seashell.

The post in question consists of an animation that shows a photo of the German beauty standing completely in the nude as she poses with the heel of her left foot lifted up while maintaining the other one flat on the ground. The German-born, New York-based model — who has worked with the likes of Anine Bing, Victoria’s Secret, and Diane von Furstenberg, as The Daily Mail has pointed out — is using her arm to cross over her chest as a means of covering herself up as she does that same with her other hand to cover her groin area.

The 27-year-old stunner’s pose emulates exactly that of Venus’, except using the opposite limbs: The model’s left heel is up while the goddess’s right is, and Stepper uses her left hand to cover her chest while Venus uses her right hand. Also, Stepper’s hair isn’t as long as Venus’, which she uses to help cover up her lower body. However, Stepper’s blonde hair is down and swept to the side in flowy waves that fall freely around her head.

In the animation, the black-and-white photo rotates clockwise slightly to show the left side of the model’s body before returning to the original position. According to the tag Stepper added to the post, the photo was captured by Marian Sell, who also shared the same post to her own Instagram page.

“@mayastepper should be standing in a shell. Always,” she captioned the shot.

As of the time of this writing, the post, which Stepper shared with her 630,000 Instagram followers, racked up more than 25,000 views and garnered more than 8,200 likes as well as over 220 comments within a couple of days of being posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Stepper’s beauty and also to compliment the overall aesthetics of Sell’s work.

“‘m deaaaad,” one user wrote, before adding, “I REPEAT IM DEAAADDDDDDD.”

“Classic in the making,” another one chimed in, adding a series of clapping hands emoji to the message.