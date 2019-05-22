$1 Ramen, Cheese Fries & Pink Sushi Inside Billionaire Kylie Jenner’s Skincare Launch

Kylie Skin has finally launched. The pink-packaged skincare range from Kylie Jenner is now available for purchase, and it came with a giant launch party, as The Daily Mail reports on May 22.

The 21-year-old makeup mogul attended Kylie Skin’s launch last night in Los Angeles. Pictures and footage of the pink-themed event were shared to Kylie’s Instagram stories. They showed an indoor ice rink amid fluorescent pink lighting, plenty of gourmet dining options, and some surprisingly affordable choices for someone with a net worth of $1 billion.

$1 ramen was served. As Kylie’s Instagram story showed, the cheap noodle snack was served in small pots with the Kylie Skin logo. The pots came complete with pink chopsticks and a few words from big sister Kim Kardashian, as People reports.

“In Kylie fashion, the food tonight is Top Ramen!” Kim said on her Instagram stories.

The footage also showed cheese-smothered French fries served in pink cartons, alongside cupcakes with the Kylie Skin logo. People-reported “Coconut Blush” beverages, comprised of tequila, lime juice, raspberry liqueur, coconut cream, and rose water, came on-ice. Guests were also treated to piping hot pizza, pink-hued ice-cream, and sushi with pink rice. The video footage may have shown waitstaff and a typical Kardashian-style bash, but it would appear that not every menu item came high-end.

Kylie’s love of budget noodles comes well-chronicled. A 2013 Tweet (seen below) saw the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star claim that Top Ramen was all she ate.

I literally only eat Top Ramen — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 11, 2013

Last night’s celebratory bash received a high Kardashian-Jenner turnout, although Kendall Jenner was noticeably absent. Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian all joined their younger sister. Likewise, “momager” Kris Jenner was also in attendance. All four came dressed to impress and in suitable colors. While Kylie and Khloe opted for baby pinks, Kim wore blush pinks. Kourtney’s racy mini added a darker shade. The spectrum was completed by Kris Jenner’s fuschia pink pantsuit.

Fans have been gearing up for Kylie Skin ever since its launch was announced earlier this month. The six core products forming the beauty range all cost under $30. They include a Walnut Face Scrub, Vanilla Milk Toner, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum, and Eye Cream. Kylie Skin’s website also offers skin wipes for $10, plus travel bags.

Kylie’s Instagram stories showed guests taking to the ice rink, partying to music, and shouting the brand’s name over and over. Clearly, this mogul received full support from her guests. Fans wishing to keep up with Kylie’s latest announcements should follow her Instagram.