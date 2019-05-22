Sophie Turner Flaunts Her Toned Abs In Crop Top

Actress Sophie Turner flashed her toned abs in a cute crop top at an X-Men: Dark Phoenix photocall in London on Wednesday, as seen in photos shared from The Daily Mail. The top was embellished with silver trim along the bottom hem and neckline. She paired the top with a pair of high-waisted jeans and black stiletto heels adorned with a silver toe. She complimented the look with a partial updo that highlighted a pair of silver hoop earrings.

In a recent interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Turner, 23, spoke about starring in the movie and how she appreciated the fact that it featured strong women.

“All the female characters in this movie are the strongest characters. We have a female protagonist, a female antagonist, all while the female protagonist is also somewhat of an antagonist,” the actress said, adding that none of the women in the film are subservient to a man, which she said was “incredible.”

“It’s crazy to think that this is kind of the first X-Men movie led by women. That’s really exciting to me and especially to Jessica [Chastain]. And it comes at exactly the right time as well.”

Turner also spoke highly of her co-star Chasten, whom she said she has always admired.

Turner has been busy with the wrapping up of Game of Thrones and her recent marriage to Joe Jonas.

In an interview with the The Times, Turner explained how she and Jonas had an argument that ended with a brief breakup, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“It was the worst day of our lives,” she said.

“For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, ‘Never mind,'” she said.

She credited her husband with giving her the courage she needed to love herself, explaining that she was unusually body-conscious at an early age.

“He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that,” she said. “I think he kind of saved my life, in a way,” the actress said.

The outlet also reported that in a Phil in the Blanks podcast with Dr. Phil, she reinforced how important Jonas’ support was to her, adding that being with someone like that made her realize that she had some “redeeming qualities.”

“When someone tells you they love you every day, it makes you realize why that is, and I think it makes you love yourself a bit more,” she said.

It certainly looked as though Turner was beaming with confidence on Wednesday.