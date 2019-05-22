Jason Mitchell’s ‘The Chi’ Co-Star Tiffany Boone Gets Criticized Online After Sexual Assault Claims Surface

The Chi actress Tiffany Boone is being bashed online after accusing her co-star, Jason Mitchell, of sexually harassing her.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Boone, along with several other actresses who work with Mitchell, accused the rising actor of sexual misconduct on multiple occasions. Boone reportedly opted to leave The Chi after claiming that she could no longer work with him. Shortly after the news broke, per Vibe, the actress faced multiple crude comments under her latest Instagram photo.

“Ruined a great show! You make me sick,” one follower remarked.

“These days you can be flirtatious and get sexual harassment. Even a kiss on the cheek,” another follower wrote.

The comments section also included some messages of support for the actress, including followers who encouraged her to “keep her head up.” Some fans stated that Boone was, “living her truth.”

Boone, who plays Mitchell’s girlfriend on the Showtime drama, accused the actor of making sexual advances toward her on set. Boone reportedly felt so uncomfortable around Mitchell that she had her fiance, actor Marque Richardson, on the set of the Lena Waithe-run series often.

Mitchell got his start in Hollywood by playing the role of Eazy-E in the N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton. The actor quickly went on to receive other acting roles, getting signed on for Netflix’s Mudbound before landing his starring role as Brandon on The Chi.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Monday, May 20, that Mitchell had been dropped from The Chi, as well as from an upcoming Netflix film, Desperados. Because filming for Desperados hasn’t started yet, Mitchell has reportedly been replaced by Good Girl actor Lamorne Morris. A source reportedly said that the reason for Mitchell’s dismissal from the project was, “specific information which was investigated immediately and thoroughly and dealt with as quickly as possible.” It was also reported that Mitchell’s co-stars — Anna Camp and Nasim Pedrad — also had complaints about his conduct on set.

Mitchell’s agency, UTA, also dropped the Detroit actor weeks ago, and have yet to release a statement on the matter. Showtime declined to comment. The network has also not confirmed the fate of The Chi, as Mitchell’s character is a central part of the Chicago-based series’ plot.

While Boone has received online backlash, she has yet to release a statement herself. According to Boone’s IMDb profile, she is a rising actress as well. Before landing her role on The Chi, Boone landed roles on Grey’s Anatomy, Once Upon a Time and The Following.