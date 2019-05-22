Ayesha Curry Slams Trolls Who Suggest She Put 10-Month-Old Son On Diet

When it comes to her children, Ayesha Curry appears to be very protective.

As fans of the social media sensation know, the 30-year-old gets a ton of comments on each and every post that she shares on social media. While most followers say something nice on her photos, perhaps letting her know what huge fans they are, countless others flood the comments section with criticism — which is exactly what happened yesterday.

In a new series of photos shared by Ayesha, the actress and her crew are all smiles as they celebrate the Golden State Warriors winning the NBA Western Conference. In the first snapshot, Curry wears her hair in braids and holds her son, Canon, on her hip. But the happy photo took a sour turn when the wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry noticed a few trolls being negative. According to The Daily Mail, one follower took to the post to suggest that Canon’s weight may cause health issues.

“If that kid is 30lbs, he’s got some serious health issues going on.”

“30lbs?!?!?! He’s bigger than my 19 month old nephew,” another user wrote.

“Maybe portion-control his food a bit,” one more follower remarked.

The last comment seemed to be the one that set Ayesha off. According to the publication, Ayesha responded directly to that Instagram user, writing, “excuse you? No. Just no.”

Curry’s retort against the haters has garnered her a ton of attention from fans. As many know, Ayesha is never one to shy away from speaking her mind and telling the truth — both on social media, and in interviews. Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Ayesha Curry was unfortunately the victim of a botched boob job following the birth of her daughter, Ryan.

“I didn’t realize at the time, but after having Ryan, I was battling a bit of postpartum that lingered for a while. It came in the form of me being depressed about my body,” she shared. “So I made a rash decision. The intention was just to have them lifted, but I came out with these bigger boobs I didn’t want.”

The mother of three went on to call the surgery disaster the “most botched boob job” on the face of the planet. However, despite the fact that the boob job did not work out in her favor, Ayesha said that she is a huge advocate for anyone who wants to do something that makes them happy — and that she would never judge.