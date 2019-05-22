WWE News: Charlotte Flair Shames Wrestling News Site After Jokingly Mistaking R-Truth For Her

It was a simple joke, but it backfired in a big way.

Social media is a strange place where some really great things can happen and some overly confusing things can also transpire. During last night’s episode of SmackDown Live, R-Truth was in disguise as he tried to hide from others going after his newly won WWE 24/7 Championship. A wrestling news site ended up making what appeared to be a harmless joke, and Charlotte Flair ended up taking it very seriously.

A few weeks ago, Vince McMahon announced the creation of the “Wild Card Rule,” which allows four superstars from each brand to jump shows each week. This new rule led to the creation of a brand new championship, which is going to end up on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Mick Foley introduced the brand new WWE 24/7 Championship, which is defended under the old WWF Hardcore Title rules. The belt must be defended at all times, falls count anywhere, and it can be won 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Titus O’Neil was the first-ever 24/7 Champion, but he quickly lost the belt to Robert Roode. Later on Raw, Roode lost the belt to R-Truth who took it to SmackDown on Tuesday night and did whatever he possibly could to hold onto it and not lose it to another superstar.

To help him do that, he wore a blonde wig and sunglasses in an attempt to disguise himself.

WWE

It was one of those comedic moments that WWE has been known to pull out of their bag of tricks now and again. While the wig made for some funny moments on SmackDown Live, it made for even funnier comments on social media.

The wrestling news Twitter account for Fansided is called Daily DDT, and it played along with all of the fun happening. Knowing that R-Truth’s disguise wasn’t much of one at all, the account jokingly compared him to Charlotte Flair due to the long blonde hair.

When did Charlotte get the 24/7 Title? Wait, that's R-Truth??? What a disguise … #SDLive pic.twitter.com/S7N9QRzgnj — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) May 22, 2019

Charlotte Flair caught wind of the tweet and took major offense to it. She even went as far as to retweet the joke from Daily DDT and shame them by asking them how they think it is ok to write what they did.

What makes you think this is possibly ok? Shame on you. https://t.co/hB8m0MUTo6 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 22, 2019

Obviously, Daily DDT wasn’t attempting to offend Charlotte and merely tweeted out a joke. After seeing her reaction to the tweet, they tweeted back to her and wanted to make things right by saying that they never meant to offend anyone.

In hindsight, I should've realized how problematic that tweet was before sending it. The joke was merely over Truth's blond wig (nothing else), but obviously other implications can be read from that. I should've been more aware of what those implications could be. Very sorry. https://t.co/92ZLe8GBFX — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) May 22, 2019

A lot of people have come to the defense of Daily DDT and have mentioned how obvious it is that they weren’t trying to offend Charlotte Flair at all. Some Twitter users have even commented on how overly sensitive it makes Charlotte look for her to take offense to something that should have been taken as a joke.

Neither Charlotte nor WWE has commented at all since she made her initial response.