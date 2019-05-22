Demi Rose Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Barely-There Bikini

Demi Rose Mawby is showing off her famous frame on social media yet again. The model has become known for flaunting her figure on Instagram, and her fans absolutely love it.

On Wednesday, Demi Rose took to her Instagram account to share a racy bikini selfie, which left little to the imagination.

In the photo, Demi is seen sitting on a balcony. A city street complete with rows of parked cars can be seen in the background of the picture.

The model sports a risque bikini, which shows off her ample cleavage. The barely-there top boasts see-through material and lace that leaves very little to the imagination.

Mawby also wears multiple gold chains and pendants around her neck and a pair of gold studded earrings. Demi has her skimpy top covered by a see-through, black robe as she poses for the camera.

The social media sensation has her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous waves that cascade down her back and over her shoulder. She also wears a full face of makeup in the snapshot.

Demi’s glam look includes darkened eyebrows and thick lashes. She dons a bronzed glow all over her body, and adds to the shimmer with some highlighter on her cheeks and nose. She also spots coral-colored blush and a light pink color on her lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi Rose recently celebrated her 24th birthday with an epic Egyptian-themed party. The model dressed as Cleopatra for the bash, and took to Instagram to share her thoughts about turning another year older.

“[Twenty-four] today! I feel so happy, grateful to be here and blessed to have what I have. My friends, the love that’s in my life and the support I have got given from you all along my years. I’m ready to take on another year and what it may bring. Thank you for all your birthday wishes! Love you guys,” she told her fans in the caption of a sexy bikini photo.

Meanwhile, Demi could be headed across the pond. The model is rumored to be considering moving from her home in the U.K. in order to spend time in the United States, where she reportedly is looking to further her career.

Sources tell The Sun that Mawby is looking to break into acting, and that she has a huge fanbase in the U.S.A.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose’s sexy photos by following the model on social media.