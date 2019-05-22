Halsey Pays Speeding Ticket For Fan Pulled Over While Listening To Her New Song

Halsey is helping out one of her fans in a generous way.

According to E! News, the singer offered some assistance to a recent Penn State graduate after she was pulled over for speeding while jamming out to her new song “Nightmare.”

“Driving home from Penn State I got pulled over/given a ticket for the first time ever and when asked why I was going 99 in a 70 I was ~dangerously~ close to admitting I was banging out to @halsey’s new song ‘Nightmare,'” the fan tweeted about the incident on Tuesday, May 21.

The singer was apparently online at the time and responded to the fan’s tweet within 20 minutes offering to send her money via Venmo to pay off the ticket.

Later that afternoon, the fan followed up the interaction with a screenshot of her Venmo account showing that Halsey did in fact send her $250 to pay the fine, along with a message reminding her to “drive SAFELY!!!!!”

Other fans witnessing the interaction on social media were quick to praise the singer for her generosity.

“We don’t deserve you,” one Twitter user wrote, while another said she was “the sweetest person ever.”

Others responded to the interaction by calling Halsey a “literal angel.”

One lucky Penn State student had her speeding ticket paid for by Halsey https://t.co/yzdxIM7RQM — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) May 22, 2019

So this happened and I’ve never been more grateful or felt less deserving????????????❤️ @halsey you are unreal???? pic.twitter.com/l087BaHn44 — francesca (@_fran_cesca) May 21, 2019

The song that the young woman was driving to is the singer’s latest single, which was released on Friday, May 17, along with its corresponding music video. While Halsey has released a couple of collaborations over the course of the last few months, Billboard noted that “Nightmare” is her first solo track since dropping her No. 1 single “Without Me” last October.

The upbeat, female empowerment track describes the pop star’s frustrations with the state of the world around her, and particularly details some of the things women have to deal with on a daily basis.

“‘Come on little lady, give us a smile,’ No, I ain’t got nothin’ to smile about,” she sings before belting out into the chorus.

Loading...

The music video for the track is getting rave reviews from fans as well and, at the time of this writing, has more than 16 million views on YouTube since being uploaded just five days ago. In it, the pop star morphs into a number of characters and also features cameos by a slew of familiar faces, including model Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse, and Debbie Harry.

Earlier today, the singer celebrated some of the successes of her last two singles. Taking to her Twitter account, Halsey revealed to her fans that “Nightmare” is the most added song for pop radio, while “Without Me” is the number one most played song on pop radio this year.