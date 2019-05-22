Cardi B Reportedly Wants Her Own TV Show Called ‘Bocktails With Cardi B’

Cardi B purportedly wants to get into television and has filed the legal paperwork that will allow her own the trademark, Bocktails with Cardi B, according to TMZ.

The news outlet reported that plans for the show would include “entertainment services in the nature of providing ongoing episodes for distribution via television and the Internet featuring celebrities and artists.” There was no additional information about what the show would involve.

The name would not only represent a show but it would also cover a range of items including T-shirts, sweatshirts, skirts, dresses, blouses, pants, shorts, footwear and caps, TMZ reported. The rapper also allegedly wants to use the name for “alcoholic beverages, except beer and beverages containing beer.”

The rapper is currently recovering from breast augmentation and liposuction. In May, she told fans at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis that she had the procedures done. She admitted to the crowd that she probably should not be moving around too much because it could hinder the healing process, but she finished out her set anyway, People magazine reported.

However, that choice may have proved to be too much for her because she was recently forced to cancel her appearance at the 92Q Spring Bling Festival scheduled this week because of “complications” with the procedures, The Daily Mail reported.

Cardi B Cancels Concert Due To Plastic Surgery Complications https://t.co/LB6ApZ97uG #TheBushmanShow — 97.9 WJLB (@FM98WJLB) May 22, 2019

Cardi has come a long way since her humble beginnings as a stripper. The Grammy-winner recently came under fire for a video in which she described drugging men and robbing them. Page Six reported that the singer addressed the matter, claiming that at the time, she did not have many other options in her life.

“I made the choices that I did at the time because I had very limited options. I was blessed to have been able to rise from that but so many women have not,” the “Bodak Yellow” singer said.

“Whether or not they were poor choices at the time I did what I had to do to survive.”

Cardi also said the men were completely aware of what she was doing and they were “willing.” However, she said she did not want to glorify what she had done. She said everyone has a past they cannot change, adding that all she can do is be a better person today.

As for what her Bocktail empire will entail, fans will have to wait and see what the rapper comes up with.