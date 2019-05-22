Wendy Williams’ Estranged Husband Kevin Hunter Plans To Launch His Own Addiction Foundation

On Wednesday morning, Wendy Williams announced the official end of the Hunter Foundation, the substance abuse charity she founded with her now-estranged husband Kevin Hunter back in 2014. The Wendy Williams Show host decided to dissolve the organization in light of her recent divorce from Hunter, who had acted as her business partner for several years.

The former couple will no longer be working together. However, Hunter released his own statement on Wednesday, declaring his plans to launch a brand new foundation to continue the fight against addiction, according to People.

“Although The Hunter Foundation in its current form will dissolve, the important work will live on. I plan on launching a new foundation in the near future to continue the important mission in helping those struggling with drug addiction and substance abuse,” the former producer’s statement read.

Back in March, Williams and Hunter announced a new partnership with T.R.U.S.T., an organization dedicated to providing addiction treatment that leads to long-term recovery. Together, T.R.U.S.T. and the Hunter Foundation launched a national addiction resource hotline (888-5HUNTER). Since its launch, the hotline has received over 13,000 calls.

Hunter explained in his statement that the call center will be open until May 31 before it goes on a “brief hiatus.”

“We will work to partner with other reputable organizations to get the hotline back up and running so that we can continue changing lives,” he continued.

Likewise, Williams plans to work continue her efforts individually, which she announced during Wednesday morning’s episode of her talk show, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“Wendy’s giving spirit will continue through her work with other foundations,” she said while reading an official statement.

Both Williams and Hunter are adjusting to single life after a marriage than spanned 22 years. In April, Williams revealed that she had filed for divorce following a series of cheating allegations made against Hunter. Rumors circulated that he had been having a longtime affair with a woman named Sharina Hudson, who allegedly gave birth to his child recently.

In addition to dissolving the Hunter Foundation, Williams made the decision to fire Hunter as executive producer of her show. She reportedly cut ties with Hunter financially, and moved out of their shared New Jersey home to an apartment in Manhattan, New York.

Williams also opened up earlier this year about her personal battle with substance abuse. She fought back tears during a March episode of her show as she told her audience about living in a sober house under strict rules. The television personality encouraged others who were struggling with addiction to reach out to the Hunter Foundation’s hotline for assistance.