James Charles Attends Kylie Jenner’s Skin Line Launch Event After She Unfollowed Him On Social Media

It’s the scandal of the century (for the beauty community, at least), and just when everyone thought the James Charles and Tati Westbrook drama had come to an end, fans were shocked to learn about the new development.

Those who have been following the juicy YouTube feud will know that after longtime friends and fellow influencers James Charles and Tati Westbrook very publicly terminated their relationship, Kylie Jenner (who has previously appeared on James’s makeup videos) silently took sides by unfollowing him on social media. But to the surprise of many social media users, James was seen attending the young billionaire’s launch event for her new skincare line, KylieSkin, on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

According to Hollywood Life, fans of the beauty mogul spotted James having a great time at the May 21 event in a clip that Kylie posted to her Instagram stories. But the 19-year-old also made sure to post lots of photos and videos from his friend’s bash on his Insta stories — including a selfie with Kardashian-Jenner “momager” Kris Jenner! That one really left people wondering what exactly is going on, considering Kylie had joined a string of celebrities such as Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus in unfollowing James on social media following his fight with Tati.

The entire drama started when Tati, who has been supportive of James since before he became famous in the beauty community, uploaded a video onto her YouTube channel in which she revealed she would be severing ties with her protege because he had “blindsided” her by promoting a vitamin brand on Instagram (Tati owns rival company Halo Beauty), as previously detailed by The Inquisitr.

Not only that, the 37-year-old claimed James’s personality changed due to his newfound fame and fortune, and that he used his celebrity status to “manipulated straight men’s sexuality.” After the bombshell revelations, which were corroborated by fellow influencer Jeffree Star, many A-listers stopped supporting James.

However, he has since then uploaded his own video in which he clapped back at all the claims, saying he was “a 19-year-old virgin,” and would “never and would never and will never use my fame, money, or power to manipulate or get any sexual actions from a guy.” Whether or not people, including his former fans, bought his side of the story is up for debate, but he has clearly settled things with Kylie.

James rocked a pink pantsuit to the KylieSkin launch, and appeared to be having a blast as he rollerskated around with his pals. As per The Sun, the star-studded event was also attended by nearly all the Kardashian-Jenner ladies, except for supermodel Kendall Jenner, Shanina Shaik, Larsa Pippen, and many others.