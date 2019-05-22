Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Slams ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ As ‘Unprofessional’

Andrew Glennon claimed he joined the production of the show as a favor to his friend.

Amber Portwood’s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, went on a rant against Marriage Boot Camp on Instagram live days ago. He promised that he would never again work behind the scenes of the WEtv series.

During his rant last Friday, as detailed in a May 19 report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the Teen Mom OG star told his online audience that his role working on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars two years ago was a “favor for a friend.” Glennon went on to slam the project as the “most unprofessional shoot” he’s ever been on.

“The pay was terrible, and they treat you like slaves,” he continued, adding that the conditions on set were unsafe.

“It was dangerous,” he shared. “They could have been sued multiple times. That aside, WEtv is still good. I still like WEtv.”

As fans of Teen Mom OG may recall, Portwood joined the cast of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with her ex-fiance, Matt Baier, in 2019. Their appearance on the show was part of an effort to sort through their relationship issues. However, the former couple was unable to do so — and while filming the show, Portwood established a new relationship with Glennon.

While it wasn’t clear when exactly Portwood and Glennon began dating one another, they went public with their romance in August of 2017. They later discovered they were expecting their first child together, son James, just weeks later — during a trip to Hawaii, one that was filmed for Teen Mom OG.

During an interview with Us Weekly last summer, Portwood opened up about her new life as a mom to her son, James. She explained how things were different this time around, as compared to the first few months with her first child, daughter Leah.

“Before, I wasn’t mature nor was the relationship right,” Portwood said, citing her past romance with Gary Shirley, who is now married to Kristina Anderson.

Loading...

According to Portwood, she’s been doing what she can to avoid falling back into her old patterns of becoming depressed, and is determined to take care of herself — just as she cares for her child.

Portwood also gushed over Glennon’s parenting abilities.

“He is such an amazing man and loves taking care of James,” she said. “He was afraid of postpartum depression, so he’s always checking up on me. He just wants to make sure I’m loved. It’s almost perfect.”

To see more of Portwood, Glennon, and their co-stars, don’t miss the new season of Teen Mom OG. The new season premieres on Monday, June 10, at 9 p.m. on MTV.