Demi Moore’s ‘Wrenchingly Honest’ Memoir Will Surprise And Move Readers

Actress Demi Moore’s upcoming memoir Inside Out will reportedly reflect upon the celebrity’s struggle with her addictions and body image issues as well as pain from her childhood. The memoir will also cover the award-winning actress’s career, raising her daughters, and her three marriages, People magazine reported.

Jennifer Barth, executive editor of HarperCollins Books, said in a statement that the book was one woman’s story and because that woman happened to be “one of the most celebrated actresses of our time,” it makes her journey of “vulnerability, strength, and self-acceptance all that more resonant.”

“I think readers are going to be surprised—and moved—by this book.”

Moore revealed the cover art for the book, which is an intimate black-and-white photo taken by photographer Matthew Rolston.

“Inside Out is a story of survival, success, and surrender — as well as resilience,” the book’s press release explained, per People. “[It’s] a wrenchingly honest portrayal of one woman’s at once ordinary and iconic life.”

The Peggy Albrecht Friendly House’s 29th Annual Awards Luncheon named Moore Woman of the Year in October of 2018, and while speaking at the event, the actress revealed her struggle with self-acceptance. She said that there are defining moments that shape who we become.

The Striptease actress said early in her career, she was heading down a path of self-destruction, and regardless of whatever success she had, she never felt good enough, People reported.

The G.I. Jane star said she had no value for herself, adding that her self-destructive path brought her to a crisis point when two people she barely knew took a stand for her and gave her an opportunity, which was more like an ultimatum to simply show up — unless she was dead.

“They gave me a chance to redirect the course of my life before I destroyed everything,” she said, adding that they must have seen more in her than she saw in herself.

She expressed gratitude for those people because without that opportunity and their belief in her, she would not have ended up where was today.

The Ghost actress also said she was grateful for the support of her daughters Rumer, 30, Scout, 27, and Tallulah, 25.

Moore also said that a wise teacher once told her that while she may never be good enough, she could know the value of her worth.

Inside Out will be available on September 24, but it is available for pre-order through Amazon.