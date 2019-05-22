WWE News: Ric Flair’s Health And Surgery Force Postponement Of An Event

Things are looking good, but the 'Nature Boy' just can't travel yet.

There was a lot of panic and confusion last week after word had started going around that WWE legend Ric Flair was rushed to the hospital. A number of false reports started making the rounds, and The Inquisitr even reported how some people thought he was “brain dead” or that he had passed away. While things seem to be going well, it does appear as if the “Nature Boy” simply isn’t in great shape yet and his roast has had to be postponed.

After the initial “freaking out” died down from wrestling fans around the world, people started to learn the truth. Flair did go to the hospital and his wife even said that he was having a planned procedure done, adding that his situation was not “very serious” despite what some outlets had been reporting.

An update from The Inquisitr did reveal that doctors were monitoring Flair closely and that some issues did lead to his surgery being postponed. Over the weekend, Flair continued to be monitored and he ended up having his surgery on Monday, but it was something that had been planned for quite a while.

Now, his surgery is said to have gone well and he’s doing alright, but he’s not yet in a condition to travel. Due to that, the roast of Ric Flair set for this weekend has had to be postponed to a later date, which has not yet been announced.

WWE

Wrestling Inc. reported that Starrcast has confirmed the postponement of not only Flair’s roast but his meet-and-greet sessions as well. The event, which coincides with All Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing in Las Vegas, is scheduled to take place over the course of the upcoming weekend.

Loading...

Starrcast issued a statement saying Flair’s doctor will not release him for travel and that he just can’t make it out to Vegas this weekend.

“The good news is that Ric Flair’s surgery was a success. The bad news is that his doctor won’t allow him to travel this weekend. As a result, his Meet & Greets at #Starrcast are being refunded. The Roast of Ric Flair will have to be postponed to a later date yet to be determined.”

Along with the roast, Ric Flair was going to join WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Ricky Steamboat for a panel called “30 Years and 5 Stars Later.” Refunds will be issued by Starrcast for any and all events that Flair was scheduled to attend. The great news truly is that the legend is doing well even if he can’t attend some events this weekend for his scheduled appearances.