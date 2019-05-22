Kim Kardashian Gets Sexy In See-Through Lingerie On Instagram

Kim Kardashian leaves little to the imagination in her latest social media photograph.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself wearing nothing but a pair of sunglasses and some skimpy see-through lingerie.

In the sexy snapshot, Kim rocks a sheer black bra, one which puts her ample cleavage on full display. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also wears a pair of sheer black pantyhose which flaunt her lean legs.

Kim adds the sunglasses and some black heels to complete her racy ensemble. Kardashian also rocks super long hair extensions that fall down to her calves.

The mother of four also sports a deep tan and a full face of makeup for the photo. Kim’s glam look includes darkened eyebrows, pink blush, and a bronzed glow. She also adds highlighter and a nude lip to her cosmetic application.

In the caption of the photo, Kardashian tells her followers that they can buy the same sunglasses she’s wearing for a discounted price due to the upcoming Memorial Day holiday.

Recently, Kim has also been promoting her new makeup line — Mrs. West — for her KKW Beauty company. The line is in honor of her fifth wedding anniversary with husband Kanye West.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently welcomed their fourth child together, a baby boy named Psalm West.

The couple’s newborn son was born via surrogate earlier this month, and sources tell Entertainment Tonight that the couple have been over the moon since bringing their new addition home from the hospital.

“Kim and Kanye are bursting with happiness over Psalm. He’s such an incredibly great baby, and so far, it’s been an easy addition to the family,” an insider told the outlet.

The couple are also said to be taking time off from their busy schedules to ensure that they bond with the newest member of their family.

“Kim and Kanye are both busy with their projects, but have slowed down a bit recently to spend quality time with Psalm,” the insider dished.

In addition, Kim and Kanye’s three oldest children — North, Saint, and Chicago — are said to be loving life with their little brother as well.

“The kids instantly fell in love with him. North will always be the one in charge, but she loves her little brother,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s life by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday nights.