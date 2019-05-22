Demi Lovato Warns ‘The Bachelorette’s’ Hannah Brown To ‘Not Trust’ One Of The Contestants

*Warning: the following copy presents spoilers pertinent to The Bachelorette.*

Demi Lovato has some opinions about the current season of The Bachelorette. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer has sent out a warning to Hannah Brown after one contestant said that he was falling in love with her during the second episode. Demi posted a clip from the show to her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Hannah, honey, do not trust him!!!!!!” Us Weekly reports.

Hannah seems to be have been on the same wavelength as Demi, because she later questioned Luke about what he said. To her, it may seem too soon for his declaration of love. However, Hannah recently told E! News, per YouTube, that she wasn’t necessarily surprised by it.

“It’s no shock, we had a very instant connection,” she said. “I think it was nice for me to hear that he had feelings for me. I didn’t know they were that strong.”

Luke P. — the P is short for Parker — got the season’s first impression rose which, according to the show’s history, is a good sign that he’ll receive the final rose when the season is over. Several of the show’s past leads ended up with the guy who got the first impression rose.

According to his bio on ABC, he’s an import/export manager from Gainesville, Georgia. He’s reportedly a “good Christian boy” from the South who is looking for a wife, so he seems like he could be a match for Hannah.

But although Hannah appears to be into him, some fans aren’t on board with the prospect of this relationship, arguing that he gives off a creepy vibe onscreen.

“Luke P. is giving me such Ted Bundy vibes,” one person wrote on Twitter.

In a column for Bustle, former Bachelor contestant Kendall Long writes that she doesn’t think that Luke used the right word when he was describing his feelings for Hannah.

“Luke, I don’t want to undermine your feelings, but love?! To say the L-word this early could only be explained with another L-word — lust…” she wrote.

Luke P. made it through last episode’s rose ceremony, and certainly seems to be a favorite. According to spoilers from Reality Steve he will make it far, but will lose his chance at a relationship with Hannah when he’s eliminated after the overnight dates.

But based on his performance so far, it looks like he’ll provide lots of entertainment along the way.

The next episode of The Bachelorette airs on ABC on Monday, May 27. The show begins at 8 p.m. EST.