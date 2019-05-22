‘Playboy’ Bombshell Rachel Cook Sizzles In Skimpy Black Bra & Panties In NSFW Shot

It’s been almost a week since Playboy bombshell Rachel Cook posted a photo on her Instagram account, but yesterday, she made the wait worthwhile. As fans know, the brunette beauty regularly dazzles her audience with risque snapshots and NSFW photos. She’s already amassed an impressive Instagram following of 2 million-plus, and this past weekend, the 24-year-old showed off her hot body at Las Vegas’ Electric Daisy Carnival, a festival which is better known as EDC.

In her latest post, the model flaunts her picture-perfect figure for the camera in one of her sexiest outfits to date. Cook struts her stuff while walking the grounds of the fest in a skimpy black outfit that leaves very little to the imagination. The beauty shows off plenty of cleavage while popping out of a black bra, one that features a panel of mesh netting running down Cook’s toned stomach. The bottom of the netting connects to a pair of black panties, and over those, Cook wears a pair of black-knit pants.

For this occasion, the model also rocks a pair of black combat boots while wearing her long blue-dyed locks down and straight. The beauty also rocks a face full of fresh makeup, and accessorizes the look with a few different colored necklaces. Since having been posted, the share has already accrued over 159,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments.

Some followers took to the post to gush over how amazing the Maxim stunner looks, while countless others simply commented on the photo with flame emoji.

“You are so heavenly beautiful,” one follower wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

“So much hot and pretty girl,” a second supporter remarked.

“OMG. Could not be more perfect!!!” another fan commented.

As previously mentioned, prior to this latest shot, it had been quite some time since Rachel had posted on the social media platform. A few weeks back, The Inquisitr shared that the brunette bombshell had posed for a photo in Arizona, and she looked incredibly hot and fit while doing so. In the image, the 24-year-old reclines on a giant brown rock, a waterfall flowing in the background.

For the casual yet sexy look, Rachel appears to be wearing very minimal makeup, but still looks manages to look gorgeous. She shows off her picture-perfect figure in a gray sports bra, black leggings, and a blue hooded sweatshirt — the hood placed on her head. The model is all smiles for the photo, and her rock-hard abs definitely steal the show. Like her most recent photo, this one also just about broke the internet, attracting over 400 comments.

Fans can follow all of Rachel’s adventures on Instagram.