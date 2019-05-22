‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Advises Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, May 23 reveal that Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will have a heart-to-heart. Ridge has been cutting his oldest son a lot of slack because of Caroline’s death, but it seems as if that is about to change. Ridge will talk with Thomas, but will the designer heed his father’s words?

Ridge saw the signs before anyone else did and asked his son about his intentions with Hope. At the time, Thomas denied being interested in the blonde. He said that he was going to focus on his Douglas’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) wellbeing and was too busy to become involved with a woman.

However, Thomas soon changed his mind and began to scheme to make Hope his own. He confided in Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and told her that he wanted to break up Hope and Liam. Although Sally tried to discourage him, it was her relationship that was the first to crumble thanks to Thomas and his scheming.

Thomas changed his tactic and decided to use his son to manipulate Hope. He forged a letter from Caroline that stipulated her wishes. It stated that if she were to die, she knew that somewhere there was a woman who needed a child. Hope felt as if Caroline was talking to her from the grave.

Unbeknown to Thomas and Ridge, Hope decided that she needed to end her marriage to Liam. Although they were both pained by her decision, Liam and Hope agreed to split on amicable terms. Hope wanted to be Douglas’s mother.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge will find his son and try to talk to him about Hope. He will try to persuade Thomas that he shouldn’t interfere in Liam and Hope’s marriage, per She Knows Soaps. Ridge doesn’t want Thomas to go down the same path that he did. He knows that his son is only trying to find a mother for his son, but he doesn’t want it to be at the expense of someone else’s marriage.

Thomas is justifying his actions by pointing out that Liam already has a family of his own. He feels that Liam should be with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls. Thomas keeps saying that the girls deserve a father in their lives, while Douglas is in need of a mother. Thomas feels that the perfect solution would be for Hope to join him and Douglas, which would mean that Liam and Steffy could reunite again.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.