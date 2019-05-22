Joe Biden Claps Back At Donald Trump For Accusing Him Of ‘Abandoning’ Pennsylvania: ‘I Was 10’

'My family did have to leave Pennsylvania when I was 10,' Biden admitted.

Joe Biden blasted Donald Trump on Wednesday after Trump claimed that the former vice president “abandoned” Pennsylvania. Biden was a 10-year-old boy when his family moved out of the state.

As Yahoo News reports, earlier this week Trump held a rally in Pennsylvania, and he told the crowd that the Democratic front-runner “abandoned” the state.

“Don’t forget, Biden deserted you. He’s not from Pennsylvania. I guess he was born here, but he left you folks. He left you for another state. Remember that please.”

Biden was indeed born in Pennsylvania. Specifically, he was born in Scranton, the mining town that is the setting for The Office. However, the Biden family left the Keystone State in the early 1950s when Biden was a 10-year-old lad.

In a fundraising email he sent to his supporters on Tuesday, Biden explained that the family left Pennsylvania after his father, Joe Biden Sr., lost his job and had to look elsewhere for work. He found it in bordering state Delaware. The family at first lived in Claymont for a few years before eventually settling in Wilmington. The elder Biden, who had been wealthy in his early life but suffered financially from economic downturns, succeeded as a car salesman, and the family eventually settled into a middle-class lifestyle.

Biden told his supporters that Trump’s accusations show that Trump fails to understand the plight of working Americans.

“This is proof that Donald Trump doesn’t understand the struggles working folks go through. He doesn’t understand what it’s like to worry you will lose the roof over your head. He doesn’t understand what it’s like to wonder if you’re able to put food on the table.”

Biden went on to explain that one of the most difficult jobs of a parent is to go to their child’s bedroom and explain to them that they won’t be able to return to their school or see their friends because mom or dad lost their job and the family has to move.

“My dad had to [do that] in Scranton, Pennsylvania,” he said.

As USA Today reports, Biden maintains a comfortable lead in polling among all of the other Democrats vying for their party’s 2020 nomination. Yahoo News writer Dylan Stableford claims that Trump “reportedly” considers Biden his biggest rival for the 2020 election, particularly because of Biden’s appeal to working-class voters, especially in swing states such as Pennsylvania. Trump won Pennsylvania’s electoral votes in 2016, beating Hillary Clinton by 1.2 percentage points.