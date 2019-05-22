Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Delilah Hamlin Is The Face Of Boohoo’s New Premium Collection

The whole family was in tow to celebrate the collection's launch earlier this week.

Lisa Rinna and her family, including daughter Delilah Hamlin, celebrated the launch of “The Power of You” campaign in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 21.

As they enjoyed a party at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood with dad Harry Hamlin and sister Amelia Hamlin, Lisa and Delilah, who is the new face of the brand’s just-released Premium Collection, the ladies posed for photos with one another and with Lisa’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Dorit Kemsley, who was the only cast member present.

According to a press release, the venue’s decor was inspired by Delilah’s bold taste, and the event was held in an effort to showcase her “daring and feminine style.”

“The hot spot in West Hollywood epitomized her it-girl persona and brought her closest friends together for a night out,” the release stated. “Guests enjoyed fun food stations and experiential desserts with champagne in a glamorous setting. A branded vanity gave guests a chance to recreate Delilah’s shoot and become a part of the campaign.”

Boohoo’s Premium Collection became available on May 21, and items in the collection range in price from $40 to $120. Included in the collection are ruffled jumpsuits, blazers, lace dresses, and more, which are all available in U.S. sizes 2-10.

Dorit Kemsley, Delilah Belle, and Lisa Rinna attend the launch of Delilah Belle x Boohoo.com Premium at Bootsy Bellows. Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

Lisa and Delilah both shared posts on their Instagram pages in regard to Delilah’s new collection with Boohoo.

After Lisa shared her own clip of Delilah’s collection on Instagram, tons of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars and Real Housewives from other cities weighed in on the exciting news in the comments section of her post.

“So good!” Dorit wrote.

“Beautiful,” said Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“AWESOME I love,” added Eileen Davidson.

During an interview with Page Six Style earlier this week, Delilah admitted that she’s taken some style advice from her mother, who has an impressive and extensive wardrobe, over the years.

“My mom knows a lot about how to wear vintage with current trends,” the 20-year-old explained. “You can never go wrong with a nice piece of vintage!”

Delilah also spoke out about her 54-piece line with Boohoo, which she described to the outlet as “very chic, versatile, and sexy, yet cute at the same time.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.