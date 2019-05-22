Kim Kardashian Is A Vision In White In Sexy New Instagram Snap

Kim Kardashian is about to drop her new Mrs. West collection, and so she recently took to social media to give her fans yet another sneak peek into the campaign, ahead of the much-anticipated Friday release.

The reality TV star created a new beauty collection inspired by the elegant look she wore to her wedding to Kanye West in Italy, and she is releasing it on the day of their five-year anniversary. According to photos and footage of the products that both she and her friends and family have been posting, the color palette is mainly focused on different shades of pink, white, and gold. Kim wrote on her Instagram account that the collection is “made up of versatile & pigmented shades [so] that you can create the most beautiful glam looks for all occasions.”

In order to celebrate the upcoming release, the aspiring lawyer posted a gorgeous snap from her photo shoot for the campaign, one which showed her wearing a stunning white outfit. The figure-hugging dress showcased her insane curves, and she covered her bust with a top piece made of white roses and their green stalks. Kim faced the camera directly, giving the photographer an intense glance while flaunting her hourglass physique.

She wore some natural-looking makeup, including some dark mascara, perfectly-shaped eyeliner, dark contour, and pink blush. She also sported a nude-colored lipstick shade, with a touch of rosy gloss being evident on her pouty lips. Kim went for a wet hairstyle, pulling her long raven locks away from her face, letting them cascade down her back in slight waves. For the final touch, she donned white nail polish, which matched not only her outfit, but also the background — a wall made of white roses.

The new collection includes products such as eye shadow, blush, highlighters, lipstick, lip liner, and lip gloss. According to the mother of four, she got an incredible reaction from everyone who has already had the chance to try them.

“I have never gotten a response like this from everyone loving the colors so much! Makes me so happy! I know you all will love it,” Kim wrote on her Instagram feed.

As her and Kanye’s anniversary date approaches, the KKW Beauty founder also decided to post a previously-unseen throwback snapshot from their actual wedding ceremony in Italy. In said photo, Kim is seen rocking her custom-made Givenchy dress while Kanye looks super smart in a black tux, next to his wife. The couple recently welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy named Psalm.