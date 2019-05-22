Natalie Portman Disputes Moby Dating Claims

It seems like it was an affair not to remember, after People reported that actress Natalie Portman slammed Moby’s claim that the two shared a brief romance.

The “Go” singer made the confession his his new memoir, Then It Fell Apart. According to his account, the two met after the movie star came backstage after one of his shows. Moby admitted that he found it “confusing” that the beautiful young actress would be interested in him, but the two nonetheless agreed to meet up at the VMAs.

Moby added that he had planned to break off their affair — though he wanted to be a good boyfriend, he felt like he had too much “panic” to be in a relationship. However, the Black Swan actress managed to beat him to the punch, telling him over the phone that she had met someone else.

However, the Star Wars actress, who currently lives in Los Angeles with husband Benjamin Millepied and their two children, fought back against the claim.

“I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school.”

The Oscar winner added that she was just 18-years-old at the time she met Moby, and ended communication with the singer after she realized that the then 33-year-old had intentions that extended beyond friendship.

Portman also criticized the memoir’s publisher, Faber and Faber, for not fact checking any of the singer’s claims. She went so far as to accuse Moby of using the false anecdote to drum up press for the book’s release.

Moby has since responded to the No Strings Attached actress’s claims on Instagram.

“I recently read a gossip piece wherein Natalie Portman said that we’d never dated. This confused me, as we did, in fact, date… I like Natalie, and I respect her intelligence and activism. But, to be honest, I can’t figure out why she would actively misrepresent the truth about our (albeit brief) involvement.”

Loading...

Moby then added that he had laid out the entire story, including “corroborating evidence” in his memoir.

Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Employing his trademark sense of humor, the “Porcelain” singer concluded the post by saying that though he does not blame Portman for regretting their relationship, it nonetheless happened.

This was not the first time that Moby had made claims about their past relationship; he had also talked about receiving “nerd wrath” from Star Wars fans for dating the actress in a 2008 article in Spin.