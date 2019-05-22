WWE News: Update On Return Of Dean Ambrose And Possibility Of Him Arriving In All Elite Wrestling

The man formerly known as Dean Ambrose is a hot commodity, but is he bound for AEW?

Dean Ambrose is no more as he is now known as Jon Moxley once again, but that hasn’t stopped WWE fans from wanting to see him again. Ambrose left the company last month, and there have been many rumors as to where and when he will show his face again. Some still believe that he could sign with All Elite Wrestling and show up at Double or Nothing, and now, there’s an open spot that makes perfect sense for him.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Ambrose/Moxley is working on an MMA movie called Cagefighter, and it’s been said that he won’t wrestle again until he’s done with that. Of course, no one really knows if he can’t do both except for him, but that simply remains to be seen.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., AEW remains extremely interested in signing Jon Moxley. There was always little doubt that they would be interested in him as he’s one of the hottest wrestling free agents in the world and bringing him in would be a huge blow to WWE as well.

Making things even more intriguing is that there is now a big opening for Saturday night’s Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas. One of the big players on the roster no longer has an opponent, but AEW has said that there would be someone stepping in to face “Hangman” Adam Page.

Could that “someone” end up being Moxley?

Page was set to face PAC (formerly known as Neville in WWE) at Double or Nothing, but that match has been officially called off. The Inquisitr reported that PAC has not wanted to lose any matches since winning a championship belt, and it’s now unknown if he’s going to end up in AEW at all.

Due to that situation, Page flew to England and appeared at an event where PAC was wrestling and challenged him to a match. The two fought for Wrestle Gate Pro which led to PAC saying he wasn’t going to be in Las Vegas this weekend and that was all there was to it.

Now, Page needs an opponent, and many fans believe this is the perfect opportunity for Ambrose/Moxley to begin with AEW. Dave Meltzer still reports that Ambrose is not scheduled to begin wrestling again until after he finishes filming Cagefighter.

If that is indeed the case, Moxley would not be able to appear at Double or Nothing this weekend, but stranger things have happened. Some expect Ambrose to be in AEW by the end of the year, but this is professional wrestling where anything could possibly happen.