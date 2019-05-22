Donald Trump Jr. To Write Book Defending His Dad As He Reportedly Considers A Run For NYC Mayor

Donald Trump Jr. appears to want to step out from his father’s shadow, seeking to establish a political career of his own. And, much like his dad, he’s decided to avoid smaller positions — his first political run may see Trump Jr. declare his candidacy for the position of New York City’s mayor. Additionally, Trump Jr. has just penned a book deal to write a defense of his father’s policies and methods.

The Daily Mail reports that this is a two-step process, in that the book will support Trump’s father’s agenda while attempting to establish credibility for himself. Donald Trump Jr.’s book will reportedly hinge around politics and current events. While he fully supports the “Make America Great Again” movement as he edges toward his own political career, Trump Jr. is also supported by girlfriend — and former first lady of San Fransisco — Kimberly Guilfoyle.

While details of the book contract are not yet known, the volume is due out later this year. Donald Trump Jr. currently spends much of his time firing up crowds at his father’s political rallies — as well as in getting into skirmishes on Twitter, often taking lessons from his father’s playbook.

Donald Trump Jr. thinks he can run for New York City Mayor and not humiliate himself https://t.co/NiMl0kQDhQ — Raw Story (@RawStory) May 21, 2019

Donald Trump Jr., much like his father, seems to have a favorite hit list for Twitter, rallying the family following to “investigate the investigators” — perhaps alluding to those responsible for what the president has described as a “witch hunt” targeting his administration on various occasions.

The New York Post covered the first shot across the bow last week, when Trump Jr. called out current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, calling de Blasio’s thoughts of running for president a “PR stunt” that’s “going nowhere.”

Trump Jr. suggested that de Blasio clean up his own local, personal mess before taking on higher office.

“Rather than do a PR stunt ‘run’ for President (we all know it’s going nowhere) maybe @NYCMayor should clean up his backyard first.”

Trump Jr. then posted a video of trash — implied to be on a New York City sidewalk — to show that he was speaking of a literal mess, rather than a figurative one.

“This video from this morning should tell you all you need to know about his ‘leadership.’ What a clown show!!”

An additional note from The New York Post said that the trash was left over from a tent city erected by teens hoping to see Korean boy band BTS, who had just performed a free concert in Central Park.