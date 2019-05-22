Donald Trump Jr. To Write Book Defending His Dad As He Considers A Run For NYC Mayor

Donald Trump Jr. wants to step out from the position as his father’s warm-up act at political rallies to establish a political career of his own, and much like his dad, he’s decided to avoid smaller positions, and his first run for office will likely by for mayor of New York City. Additionally, he has a just penned a book deal to write a defense of his father’s policies and methods.

The Daily Mail says that this is a two-step process, in that the book will support Trump’s father’s agenda while attempting to establish credibility for himself. Donald Trump Jr.’s book will be about politics, current events, and while he fully supports the “Make America Great Again” movement as he edges toward his own political career, supported by girlfriend and former First Lady of San Fransisco, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

While details of the contract are not yet known, the book is due out later this year. The younger Donald Trump currently spends much of his time firing up crowds at his father’s political rallies, and getting into skirmishes on Twitter, often taking lessons from the Trump playbook, name-calling many of the Democrats running for the presidential nomination and going on the defense for the various family causes.

Donald Trump Jr. thinks he can run for New York City Mayor and not humiliate himself https://t.co/NiMl0kQDhQ — Raw Story (@RawStory) May 21, 2019

Donald Trump, Jr., much like his father, seems to have a favorite hits list for Twitter, rallying the family following to “investigate the investigators,” meaning James Comey, Robert Mueller, Hillary Clinton, Loretta Lynch, and Vice President Joe Biden.

The New York Post covered the first shot across the bow last week when Junior called out current New York City chief, Mayor Bill de Blasio, calling his thoughts of running for president a “PR stunt” that’s “going nowhere.”

Trump Jr. ironically suggested that de Blasio clean up his own local, personal mess before taking on higher office.

“Rather than do a PR stunt ‘run’ for President (we all know it’s going nowhere) maybe @NYCMayor should clean up his backyard first.”

The younger Donald Trump then posted a video of trash, plausibly on a New York City sidewalk to show that he was speaking of a literal mess rather than a figurative one.

“This video from this morning should tell you all you need to know about his ‘leadership.’ What a clown show!!”

An additional note from The New York Post said the trash was what was left over from a tent city erected by teens hoping to see Korean boy band BTS who did a free concert in Central Park.