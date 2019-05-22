Wednesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Becomes Suspicious Of Claire

Days of our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, May 22, reveal that there will be some high emotions in Salem during mid-week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) walk in on a very interesting situation with Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan).

Ben will enter the loft to find Claire in the midst of a meltdown. She is furious with Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) for breaking up with her, and she’s going crazy. Claire gathers a pile of Tripp’s belongings and throws gasoline on them. She strikes up her lighter ready to ignite the pile when Ben walks in on her holding the flame in her hand.

Of course, Ben will find this very unusual, but he’ll also begin to suspect that Claire could have been the person behind the cabin fire that nearly killed Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) last year.

Ben was blamed for that fire, and it caused a lot of issues for him. He was arrested, framed for the crime, and nearly lost Ciara’s love and friendship in the process. Not to mention it caused a ton of tension between him and Ciara’s mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso).

Now it seems that Ben could be the person to expose Claire as the actual arsonist.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will also watch as Eve Donovan (Kassie DePavia) gets power hungry in her new job as police commissioner. Eve’s main order of business will be to take down Ben, who is responsible for the death of her only child, daughter Paige.

Eve will vow to get justice and see Ben behind bars where he belongs now that she pulls the strings at the Salem PD.

Looks like it's time to make a run for it. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/3RUGhuAbfO — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 19, 2019

Loading...

Elsewhere, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and Haley Chen (Thia Megia) are on the run from ICE. The couple took off together and are now on the lam so that Haley won’t be deported back to China.

Currently, the pair are staying at the Horton cabin, and while they’re in hiding, they will grow even closer. Perhaps they’ll even take things to the next level in their relationship.

Meanwhile, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will continue to spend a ton of time with Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and his new foster son, David. Lani will reportedly make a big confession to Rafe, which could be about her love for little David, or even about Rafe’s divorce from Hope.

Days of our Lives fans can see more by tuning in weekday afternoons on NBC.