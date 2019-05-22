Actor Jason Mitchell Was Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Co-Stars

Earlier this week, actor Jason Mitchell was suddenly fired from multiple acting roles, and was also dropped by both his agency and his management company. The initial reports, per The Inquisitr, stated only that Mitchell had been accused of some form of misconduct. Now, however, more details are emerging.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Tiffany Boone — one of Mitchell’s co-stars on the Showtime series The Chi — is among several castmates who have accused Mitchell of sexual harassment. Boone had begun having her fiance join her on set during any scenes in which she had to work with Mitchell, and ultimately told producers that she could no longer work with the actor. Initially, she was set to leave the show, while Mitchell remained.

Other actresses, per the report, had also had issues with Mitchell on that show.

Earlier this week, Mitchell was dropped from The Chi— as well as from an upcoming Netflix film called Desperados— following “an alleged off-set incident” on the latter project. The actor’s agency, UTA, and management company have also announced that they would no longer work with him.

Meanwhile, according to Vibe, Tiffany Boone has been repeatedly shamed and criticized on her social media accounts as a result of her accusations against Mitchell.

Jason Mitchell Allegedly Sexually Harassed ‘The Chi’ Co-star, Tiffany Boone; Multiple Women Made Complaints Against Him [DETAILS] https://t.co/PMipL89B1w pic.twitter.com/7VCnAweWEl — Hip-HopVibe.com (@HipHopVibe1) May 21, 2019

Mitchell, a 32 year old New Orleans native, is perhaps best known for playing rap legend Eazy-E in the 2015 N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton. He also earned strong acclaim for his role in the 2017 film Mudbound. He was then cast as one of the lead roles on Lena Waithe’s Showtime series The Chi, which is finishing up its second season — and has been renewed for a third.

Actor Lamorne Morris, from New Girl, replaced Mitchell in Desperados prior to that film being shot in Mexico. The Chi has not announced plans regarding Mitchell’s character, who was crucial to most of the plots on that show.

Jason Mitchell has earned an African American Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actor for Straight Outta Compton, as well as an MTV Movie & TV Award nomination for The Chi.

Mitchell has not made any public comments since the story first broke, earlier this week.

Back in 2016, per TMZ, Mitchell was accused of body-slamming a woman at a hotel in Boston. The incident allegedly occurred after he claimed that she was attempting to crash a party there. While Mitchell was banned from the hotel as a result of the incident, he did not face any criminal charges.