Michael Jackson Bodyguard Says New Documentary Will ‘Ruin’ Career Of ‘Leaving Neverland’ Director

Michael Jackson’s former bodyguard Matt Fiddes previously supported the King of Pop’s innocence amid accusations of sexual abuse by HBO and Channel 4 documentary Leaving Neverland, as reported by The Inquisitr. Now, the Irish Mirror reports that he’s doubling down with a new Instagram post that reveals a clip from a new documentary, Michael Jackson: Chase The Truth, that he claims will “ruin” the career of Dan Reed — the director of the controversial documentary covering the accusations against the late singer.

Fiddes claims that there is no way Jackson could have been left alone with children at his Neverland ranch amid the team of 100 security guards and 150 staff.

“Fans could not get past us and would go to extreme levels to meet Michael. And Michael was never alone when travelling with his friends/family/nannies in tow and many other members of the entourage!”

The fitness expert also says that Jackson’s secret room and the alarm outside of it — allegedly in place to alert him of anyone approaching — was actually a panic room that was part of Neverland before the pop star bought the property.

The upcoming documentary also features Jackson biographer Mike Smallcombe, who claims that he debunked allegations that the “Smooth Criminal” singer abused children in the Neverland train station.

Explosive Michael Jackson doc will 'ruin Leaving Neverland director's career' https://t.co/dwbVWqK9QK pic.twitter.com/TJuRmMfOZy — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) May 22, 2019

But Reed claims that he conducted all the appropriate research necessary to determine the validity of the accusations made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck, per Metro. The pair claim that Jackson abused them from the ages of 10- and 7-years-old, respectively.

“I listened very carefully to days and days and days of interview, then we went and did about 18 months of research and checked everything we could and tried to poke holes in Wade and James’ accounts.”

Reed said he also interviewed “police investigators and the sheriff’s department investigators” that were digging into Jackson’s background, and that “none of them had any doubts at all about his guilt.”

Although Reed said he was worried about the effect that Leaving Neverland would have on Jackson’s children — Paris reportedly tried to commit suicide in the wake of the documentary — he said that the allegations have a long history and “won’t come as any surprise to the kids.”

PREVIEW: Michael Jackson – Chase The Truth pic.twitter.com/H3xuyagcbG — Entertain Me (@EntertainMeLTD) May 21, 2019

Before Reed’s documentary, Jackson was accused of child molestation back in 1993. He was later tried on child molestation charges in 2005 but acquitted on every count.

Jackson’s children — Prince, Paris, and Prince Michael Jackson II — are in the process of investigating Robson and Safechuck to look for inconsistencies in their accounts of abuse. They are also trying to determine if Reed paid them for their participation in Leaving Neverland.