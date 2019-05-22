Meghan Markle Reportedly Asked Pal If She Knew ‘Single British Guys’ Before Hookup With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle reportedly asked a friend if she knew any “single British guys” before hooking up with Prince Harry, as reported by Fox News.

Markle and British television host Lizzie Cundy became friendly back in 2013 when they first met at a charity dinner. Markle reportedly asked if the host “knew any famous guys” because she admittedly “liked British men.”

Cundy revealed the exchange with Markle in her book Tales from the Red Carpet. This discussion reportedly occurred shortly after Markle divorced her first husband, Trevor Engelson.

Cundy revealed that she showed Markle a photo of soccer player Ashley Cole and that she was interested.

“I showed her a photo of Ashley and she was like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s cute. Does he have a reputation?’ I was like, ‘Well, yeah, but you’re only here to have a bit of fun,'” Cundy said.

Although no relationship between Markle and Cole ever materialized, the former Suits star did eventually find her English lover in Prince Harry. The two met in 2016 and fell hard for one another, cementing their feelings during a campout under the stars in Botswana, Africa.

Unfortunately, as soon as her relationship with Harry was outed by the press, her friendship with Cundy came to an abrupt end around the same time. Cundy revealed it was likely pressure from the palace, but added that she cannot confirm her assumptions.

Markle and Prince Harry found kindred spirits in one another. Both had a passion for laughter, life, and activism. Markle spoke out for women’s rights for many years before her role in the royal family and now, as a patron of World Vision UK, an organization that allows women to invest in their own businesses and community.

The couple formally announced their engagement to the world in November 2017, two weeks after Prince Harry presented the American actress with an engagement ring where the center stone was sourced from Botswana and the side stones from the collection of his late mother, Princess Diana.

During their official engagement interview, the couple looked relaxed and happy, Markle calling Harry’s proposal “natural” and “wonderful.”

The couple spent six months planning their nuptials, which took place in St. George’s Chapel on May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Markle and Prince Harry continued to live at the royals’ bachelor home of Nottingham Cottage in London, located on the grounds of Kensington Palace until April 2019, when they moved to Frogmore Cottage, 25 miles away from London near Windsor Castle.

On May 6, the couple welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who is seventh in line to the British throne behind his grandfather Prince Charles, his uncle Prince William, cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and his father, Prince Harry.