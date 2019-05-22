‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Camille Kostek Poses In A Tiny, White Crop Top, And Instagram Can’t Handle It

There’s a reason why Camille Kostek was named the cover girl of this year’s highly-anticipated Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. As fans of the blonde-haired beauty know, Kostek is not afraid to show off her picture-perfect figure to fans in a wide range of clothing, including bikinis, lingerie, and other hot little outfits. Yesterday, the girlfriend of Rob Gronkowski showed off a little bit of skin to fans in a sexy, new snapshot.

In the photo that was posted for her 602,000-plus social media followers, Camille lets fans know that she just starred in her very first music video. The bombshell looks absolutely flawless while she poses at a side angle. The 27-year-old wears her signature locks down and curled while some strands fall at her back and others hit at her chest. Kostek appears to be wearing minimal makeup for the gorgeous shot.

The model’s body is fully on display in the photo in a tiny, white crop top and a matching pair of white pants. The Sports Illustrated model shows off a little glimpse of her toned and tanned tummy. Since the post went live on her account, her fans have gone absolutely wild over it. So far, the photo has amassed over 28,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments.

“Ahhh I can’t wait!!! Stunning as always,” one follower commented.

“I’m so effing excited about this! Girl get it! Your never not dancing and never not crushing goals.”

“Um this is hot,” another fan chimed in.

As previously mentioned, Kostek earned the coveted cover of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. The model has been sharing photos from her SI shoots with fans on social media, and she isn’t the only one who is thrilled to be on the cover. SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day couldn’t help but gush over the 27-year-old, saying that it was just a year ago that Kostek was trying to make the pages as a rookie.

“Today, an image from the first shoot of her career graces the cover. Homegrown in every sense of the world, it’s been incredible to watch Camille come into her own in this space and use her influence to address some of the trappings that come with being a public personality,” he shared. “In a short amount of time, she has leveraged the power of her brand to inspire and educate others while at the same time pursuing her own dreams. She is a star on the rise.”

Fans can expect to be seeing a lot more of Camille in the coming years as her popularity continues to skyrocket.