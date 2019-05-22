Kourtney Kardashian Shocks Instagram With New Wardrobe Malfunction Photo

Kourtney Kardashian nearly suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction on social media this week. Thankfully, she caught it before approving the post.

According to The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian celebrated the launch of her youngest sister Kylie Jenner’s new skincare line on Tuesday. While posing for a photo at the event, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s tiny dress rode up to reveal a bit too much.

In the sexy snapshot, Kourtney is seen snuggling up to a giant teddy bear while holding a plush pink unicorn in her arms. Her close friend Stephanie Shepherd also smiles for the camera in the photo as Kardashian lifts her legs to expose what’s under her skirt.

However, Kourt seemingly noticed the wardrobe malfunction before officially posting the photo to her Instagram account, but it didn’t stop her from sharing the snapshot. Instead, Kardashian used a well placed pink heart emoji to cover up her accidental flashing of the camera.

In the picture, Kourtney has her dark hair pulled back into a sleek bun and sports a bedazzled pink minidress. She dons a deep tan, likely from her recent vacation to Turks and Caicos, and rocks a full face of makeup.

Kourt’s glam look includes darkened lashes and brows, pink blush and eyeshadow, and a nude lip.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian has been leaning on her girlfriends, like Steph Shepherd, for the past few months following her split with Younes Bendjima.

The reality star headed out on a girls’ beach trip with her sister, Khloe, and her closest friends last week. Sources now tell Entertainment Tonight that the sisters are both single but aren’t ready to start dating anytime soon.

“Both of the sisters have been working non-stop, and really needed the getaway to clear their heads. Both Kourtney and Khloe are single at the same time, which hasn’t happened in a while. The sisters are really enjoying being single, and aren’t rushing into dating right now. [They] know they’ll get back to the world of dating when they are ready,” an insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Khloe recently hinted at a brand new spinoff show with Kourtney on Instagram and even asked fans where they would like to see the single sisters spend their summer on the possible new series.

In the past, Kourtney and Khloe have “taken” Miami and could do so again. However, things would be much different this time around as they’re both mothers and have a lot more responsibility.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following her on Instagram.