Jenelle Evans’ Daughter Reportedly Placed With Her Mother, Barbara Evans

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans had her kids removed from her care and, according to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, her daughter has been placed with her mother, Barbara Evans.

According to the report, Jenelle’s daughter, who she shares with her husband David Eason, was initially being cared for by the maternal grandmother of David’s other daughter. However, since Ensley has no relation to her, she was placed with her own maternal grandmother, Barbara. As many fans of the show already know, Barbara also has had custody of Jenelle’s oldest son for many years. As for Jenelle’s other son, he is currently in the care of his father.

Hollywood Life also reports that Barbara has custody of Ensley and says they have reached out to Jenelle for comment. However, it doesn’t seem that the mom of three has responded.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle and her husband were back in court on Wednesday to fight for the return of their children. As reported by TMZ, Jenelle’s ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith has custody of the son they share together and he wants his son’s mom to visit with him, but only on the condition that her husband is not there. Reportedly, Jenelle has turned down that offer, but she does FaceTime with her son.

Jenelle Evans shared her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. However, earlier this month a spokesperson for MTV told Us Weekly that they would no longer be following Jenelle’s story.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

This came after David Eason reportedly killed her French bulldog Nugget. Jenelle confirmed the dog was “gone forever” in an Instagram post she made.

While she will not appear on Teen Mom 2 in the upcoming Season 9B of the show, she did film segments for the reunion special. The reunion is a three-part episode that is airing on MTV. The first part aired Monday night and showed Jenelle storming off stage after the host, Nessa, confronted her about some social media posts she had made. Part 2 will air Monday night on MTV and will again feature Jenelle.