‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Jack Reconnects With A Long Lost Friend

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, May 23, bring Adam and Jack together for the first time since Adam’s return. Plus, Nate pulls out all the stops for Abby.

Nate (Sean Dominic) gets Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) attention, according to SheKnows Soaps. Earlier this year, Abby made a calculated move to announce her engagement to Arturo (Jason Canela) in an incredibly splashy way on the front of In Style magazine. All that blew up in her face when Arturo cheated with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). Now, he is soon to become a father.

Abby is ready to swear off love for a while and focus solely on Society. However, Dr. Nate Hastings isn’t willing to let Abby close off her personal life just yet. He is interested in dating Abby Newman even though she’s so recently had her heart broken. He works hard to get her attention with the hopes that something will grow deeper between them. Abby may be difficult to please, but it looks like Nate will keep trying until he’s found a way into her heart. After months of grieving his late fiancee, Nate is ready to get back into the game, and he’s chosen Abby as the woman he wants to romance.

Elsewhere, Adam (Mark Grossman) reconnects with Jack (Peter Bergman). Very few people are happy to see Adam alive and back in Genoa City, and Jack Abbott is one of those people. At one point, both Adam and Jack teamed up to frame Jack’s nemesis and Adam’s absentee father, Victor (Eric Braeden), up for murder. Of course, Jack later framed Adam up for the plan. Then, another time, they teamed up to take Newman Enterprises away from Victor. During that time, Jack and Adam formed a bond, and even though it’s complicated, Jack certainly cares about Adam. In fact, they seem to have a common enemy in Victor although The Mustache claims to love his son dearly.

This time around, Victor is working hard to reconnect with Adam and pull his entire family together. Sure, he left Abby out of the loop for a while, but now she’s in, and Vic demands that his children rally around their newly-returned-from-the-dead brother. One thing that everybody can count on is Jack takes every opportunity to mess with Victor and vice versa. Adam is a sore spot for Victor, and Jack’s special relationship with Adam certainly causes some frustration for Victor.

The Inquisitr reported that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Adam will cook something up over the next few weeks, which could put Jack and Adam’s friendship at risk.