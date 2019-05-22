Maci Bookout Posts ‘A Decade Of True Friendship’ Photo With ‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast

It is hard to believe that it has been a decade since audiences were first introduced to the girls of Teen Mom OG. Ten years ago, the cast made their first appearances on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, sharing their stories of teen pregnancy and hardship. Now, the show is set to come back for an all-new season in June and the cast was recently in New York City together. Maci Bookout posted a photo to Instagram of “a decade of true friendship” while the other girls also took to social media to reflect back on their years together.

“Love my OG’s! A decade of true friendship! #tenyearpress #teenmomog #thingsthatmatter #fiftyshadesofgreen”

In the photo, Maci Bookout is sitting in between Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood, both who have been sharing their stories alongside Maci for the past 10 years. Cheyenne Floyd, who was added to the cast last year after Farrah Abraham was let go from the show, is sitting next to Amber. Even though Cheyenne hasn’t been on the show nearly as long as the other girls, she acknowledges that, but is happy to have gotten the chance to know the other cast members.

After the all-new trailer for the show was released, Cheyenne shared her thoughts on Twitter.

“Clearly I have not been apart of the @TeenMom family for 10 years, I am very proud and honored to have gotten to know these beautiful moms! Congrats on 10 years!!!”

Catelynn Lowell also shared a photo of the cast on Instagram and shared her thoughts on starring alongside them on the show for 10 years.

“Love you lady’s!!! Here’s to 10 years! A decade with you amazing fans and supporters fricken years!!!”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the new trailer for Teen Mom OG looks back on some of the girls’ earliest moments. For fans who have followed the show for the past 10 years, it is hard not to get emotional when watching the trailer, remembering everything the cast has shared over the years.

On the new season of the show, fans will have the opportunity to follow Catelynn through the final months of her pregnancy with baby Vaeda. She and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, welcomed their daughter back in February and along with catching up with their 4-year-old daughter Nova, they will also get to see her interact with her new baby sister. Fans will also have the opportunity to catch up with Amber and Maci, as well as their families.

The new season of Teen Mom OG is set to air June 10 on MTV.