Olivia Culpo Flaunts Cleavage & Endless Pins In Strapless Black Dress

Olivia Culpo showed off one of her sexiest poses in her latest Instagram update. On Wednesday, the gorgeous model flaunted her incredible figure in a fabulous strapless dress, and sent pulses racing among her vast base of admirers in the process.

In a pair of glamorous photos shared earlier today with her 4 million Instagram followers, Olivia put all of her best assets on display as she modeled a spectacular black lace gown from the Zuhair Murad 2019 spring collection. Shooting from Saint Tropez, France, the Model Squad star also offered her fans some breathtaking views of the French Riviera, posing in a paradisal location that rendered her snapshots all the more enchanting.

For her seaside photo shoot, Olivia slipped into a head-turning bandeau dress, one that caught the eye with its sheer bodice and multiple layers of lacy ruffles. Posing against the backdrop of the clear blue sea, the brunette beauty showcased her hourglass frame in the chic dress, putting her generous décolletage front and center.

Arching her back to push her busty assets into focus, Olivia showed some serious skin in the strapless number. The former Miss Universe winner nearly spilled out of her sheer, ruffled bodice, which showcased her perfect cleavage in a very alluring display.

Aside from giving fans an eyeful of her buxom curves, Olivia also flaunted her long, lean legs in the skin-baring gown. Cinched at the waist with a black, ribbon-like belt – one that gracefully draped down her abdomen, highlighting her slender waistline – the jaw-dropping dress was short in the front and featured a train-like extension in the back. The sophisticated design showcased Olivia’s endless pins, offering a good glimpse of her sculpted thighs.

Olivia looked every inch the siren in the eye-popping lace gown. The 27-year-old stunner oozed elegance and sex appeal as she showed off her enviable physique in the sultry snaps. In a bid to allow the frock to take center-stage, she pulled back her hair in a stylish low bun, exposing her bare shoulders and chiseled arms. She topped off her look with large hoop earrings and added height to her frame with a pair of black strappy heels.

The stunning Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model has been having a blast on the French Riviera over the past few days. According to her The Daily Mail, Olivia made quite the sensation at the Chopard Trophée dinner in Cannes on Monday night, where she rocked the red carpet in a dazzling cut-out, high-slit white satin gown.

The following day, the Rhode Island native took to Instagram to show off her daring outfit in a very alluring photo. Olivia sent temperatures soaring in the revealing dress – an incredible creation by Alberta Ferretti, whose whimsical-yet-sexy design kept all eyes on the smoking-hot SI swimsuit model.

The remarkable gown featured a glittering stud-encrusted bodice – one boasting multiple cut-outs that showcased Olivia’s washboard abs. Meanwhile, the curve-hugging satin skirt had a dramatic slit in the front, making for a very leggy display.