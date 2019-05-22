Jenelle Evans And David Eason Back In Court To Make A Second Go At Getting Custody Of Their Kids

Jenelle Evans and David Eason were headed back to court on Wednesday for a second custody hearing with Child Protective Services. The couple headed into a Columbus County Courthouse in North Carolina together to discuss the possibility of getting 4-year-old Kaiser, 9-year-old Jace, and 2-year-old Ensley back.

As TMZ reports, Evans and Eason were in court last week to make a go at getting their kids back, but so far, their attempts have been unsuccessful. For now, their kids remain with family members until CPS can determine what the best course is.

Part of the problem, as The Inquisitr previously reported, is that Evans refuses to leave Eason, which could prompt CPS to decide to keep the kids in protective custody since Eason has allegedly been a bit of a loose cannon.

CPS has been forced to visit the couple before, but the final straw was when Eason reportedly bludgeoned and shot to death the family dog, a French bulldog named Nugget. At that point, CPS determined that the home environment wasn’t safe from a physical or mental standpoint, and took the kids away from the couple.

Later, at one meeting involving the couple and CPS, Eason was tossed out for losing his temper. The Inquisitr reported that Eason was at a hearing when he was forced to leave.

“David was thrown out because he was arguing with the social workers,” an insider said. “He was arguing with everybody. He was causing trouble.”

Evans is understandably devastated by the whole situation.

“With CPS getting involved, Jenelle feels heartbroken over the whole situation. She is doing everything in her power to get her kids back, and that is her focus and priority right now while the tension in her marriage with David is increasing,” another source said.

The drama doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon. An expert weighed in the hearings and said that it’s likely to take a year or more for Eason and Evans to get their kids back full-time. According to a previous report from The Inquisitr, courts generally want parents to attend parenting and anger management classes for a while before their kids will be returned to them.

Attitude is also important. Parents who take the meetings and classes seriously generally get their children back more quickly.

“If the parents don’t take it seriously and don’t do as directed, then the kids are seen only monitored and eventually taken away from them permanently,” the expert said.