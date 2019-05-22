Shanina Shaik Flashes Skin In Sexy Waist-Split Skirt At ‘Aladdin’ Premiere

Model Shanina Shaik looked as elegant as she did sexy at the premiere of Aladdin in Los Angeles on Tuesday. In photos shared by The Daily Mail, Shaik showed off some serious skin in a black satin skirt featuring a waist-high side split, which she used to display her long legs. She paired the skirt with a black, long-sleeve sequined blouse that featured a long keyhole down the center. She drew further focus toward her figure with a black belt highlighted with silver accents cinched around her waist.

The Victoria’s Secret model accessorized her look with black stiletto sandals, adorned with silver jewels and beading. She also wore a pair of silver earrings. Shaik went with a natural makeup look, wearing muted shades and colors with a pop of highlighter in the corner of her eyes. The Australian model wore her hair pulled back with a with pieces of side fringe kept loose.

Shaik, 28, shared videos on Instagram of herself on the way to the premiere, as she rode in the back of a limousine looking excited with the soundtrack for the movie playing in the background. She also posted a video of herself posing on the purple carpet looking as though she was having a fabulous time.

The model, who is an ambassador for Khloé Kardashian’s Good American line, often shares photos of her toned body on her Instagram account. In an interview with Who magazine in 2017, Shaik insisted that part of what helps her stay fit is her pescatarian diet, working out at the gym, Pilates, and yoga.

‘I genuinely like exercising and I find if you train with a friend or meet someone at the gym it keeps you motivated and accountable,” she said, per The Daily Mail.

She said she liked a variety of things but avoided weights because she thought it bulked her up too much. She told The Daily Mail in 2018 that she did two gym workouts almost every day — especially in the weeks leading up to a show.

“The jet lag is really getting the best of me, but yesterday I did two [workouts], and today just one. Every other day I’m doing two workouts a day leading up to the show,” Shanina explained.

As far as her diet goes, Shaik said she tried to be consistent.

“I love sweets, but I can’t eat them all the time. I’m pescetarian but I try to eat vegetarian as much as possible,” she said.

