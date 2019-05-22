‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Says She And Jeremy Calvert Are ‘Co-Parenting Goals’

The first part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion aired on Monday night and on Tuesday, Leah Messer took to Instagram to ask fans their thoughts on the reunion as well as share some of her thoughts on what went down.

She shared a few photos from the show, including one of her with Chelsea Houska, who she appeared on stage with.

“I was so happy there wasn’t any crazy a** fights and all that drama! We could actually breathe and @chelseahouska didn’t have to run off stage. but I DO think @kaillowry should’ve been on stage with us.”

This year’s reunion was filmed a bit differently than in the past. Rather than bringing out the entire cast on stage together, MTV opted to have the girls film mostly separate. That is because, at the last reunion, there was a lot of unnecessary drama between the cast which resulted in an on-stage fight. At the time, Chelsea had been pregnant with her third child and ran off stage as the fight broke out. With the girls separated this time, there wasn’t any drama, and Chelsea didn’t have to worry about being caught in the middle of any fighting.

With the post, Leah also shared some photos of her with her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, on stage. The former couple has been getting along well in order to co-parent for their daughter. Of course, with them getting along better, there are also rumors that the two may be rekindling their romance. Leah didn’t address that in her post, but she did talk about how well they co-parent together.

“We are co-parenting goals!”

While Leah had positive things to say, according to OK! Magazine, the same couldn’t be said for Jeremy’s ex-girlfriend, Brooke, who had a few things to say on social media.

“If she only knew where he actually was and what he actually does,” she wrote on a picture of the two.

Leah caught wind of the comment and fired back.

“Jeremy and I are NOT together so he is free to do whatever the f*** he wants. If we were…then that’s another story.”

The rumors about Leah and Jeremy have been going strong since she and her boyfriend Jason split earlier this year. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, a source told Hollywood Life that Leah doesn’t have any plans to get back with her ex-husband, but she also said, “Never say never.”

The Teen Mom 2 reunion is airing in three parts this year, and the second part will air next Monday on MTV.