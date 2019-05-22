‘Teen Mom 3’ Star Mackenzie McKee’s Mom Calls Out Neighbor Over Abandoned Dog Claims

Mackenzie McKee’s mother Angie Douthit is not going to stand for her neighbors spreading false accusations. The Teen Mom 3 star had her dog, a Harlequin Great Dane named Hank, removed from her home in Miami, Oklahoma, earlier this week by animal control. Her neighbors claimed the animal control visit was because Hank had been abandoned. However, on Wednesday, Douthit offered up a very different side to the story.

The mother-of-four told TMZ that the family next door is only upset with McKee because her dog recently got loose in their yard, so they allegedly made the accusation up.

Douthit claims the truth is that her daughter installed a pen in her backyard to ensure Hank would not run into the neighbor’s yard again. McKee did leave to go on a six-day cruise in the Bahamas, but she asked her parents to take care of Hank while she was out of town. Douthit insisted that she and her own father visited Hank to feed him and give him plenty of water every day.

On the first day, Douthit’s father placed a tarp over the pen, reportedly so Hank wouldn’t have to endure sitting in rain.

The two noticed a wooden block inside the pen when they visited Hank the next day, which the neighbors later admitted to putting in so that the dog wouldn’t have to sit in the mud.

Earlier this week, photos showing the dog’s situation spread online, according to Perez Hilton. Some fans noticed an excessive amount of dog poop in the pen. Douthit later explained that the photos were “misleading” because “Great Dane’s [sic] just poop a lot.”

Animal control arrived on Monday to remove Hank from the premises. According to Douthit, local authorities made the decision based on tornado warnings in the area that evening. Douthit claimed that she and her father were fully prepared to bring Hank into their basement if a tornado was spotted in the area.

Witnesses reportedly claimed that Hank had been crying for four days, but Douthit insisted that many families in her neighborhood leave their dogs outside.

McKee will now have to pay animal control $80 for boarding Hank. She reportedly plans to pick him up on Wednesday when she returns from the Bahamas.

The 24-year-old television star spoke out about the accusations herself earlier this week, People reported. In a lengthy thread on Twitter, McKee stated that the claims were “all lies.”

“I love Hank more than words could ever describe. I paid 4K to have his fence installed 2 weeks before vacation and they stalled it out longer,” she wrote. “We bought that pen for Mr. Hank because he hates kennels and I think he needed more sleeping room.”