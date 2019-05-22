Kylie Jenner And Kourtney Kardashian Show Major Cleavage In Skintight Minidresses

Sisters who match together stay together!

Last night was a big one for Kylie Jenner, who threw a big bash to celebrate the launch of her new skincare line, “Kylie Skin.” The launch party had a bit of a retro vibe and was held at a skating rink in Los Angeles. According to The Daily Mail, many of Kylie’s friends and family members attended the event, including Caitlyn Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian.

Photos published by the outlet show Kylie and Kourtney matching in curve-hugging minidresses. Jenner showed off plenty of skin in a bubblegum pink leather dress that hit well above her knee. The lip kit mogul’s outfit also featured cutouts right below her chest, exposing major skin to onlookers. The 21-year-old nearly spilled out of the strapless dress and wore her long, dark locks down and curled. Of course, the look wouldn’t be complete without a face full of makeup, as well as clear heels.

Kourtney’s dress was very similar to Kylie’s in length, but she rocked a pink-sequined pattern instead. Like her sister, Kourt’s dress hit well above her knee, while the reality star showed plenty of cleavage for the cameras. The mother-of-three wore her long, dark locks slicked back in a high ponytail and donned a face full of fresh makeup complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, and gloss.

But Kylie and Kourtney were not the only two Kardashian/Jenner sisters who served up sexy looks for the shindig. As The Inquisitr shared, Khloe also turned heads in a nude-colored catsuit that showed off her amazing curves. The mother of one also took a page out of Kylie’s book, rocking pink-colored hair for the fun event. For weeks, the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner women has been promoting her new skincare line. The 21-year-old also shared a YouTube video with fans to explain the line in more detail.

“If you didn’t get much sleep or had a long night out, this is the perfect pick-me-up for your under-eyes… [The product] helps reduces puffiness, fine lines, and wrinkles, and really just brightens your under-eye. Eye cream was one of the first products I ever started using growing up because my sisters instilled in me to always put eye cream on before I went to bed… You’re never too young to start,” she said in the video.

According to Newsweek, the whole skincare set will cost customers $125 but single items from the line range from $10 to $28. The collection is supposed to launch later today on KylieSkin.com.