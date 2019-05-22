Ice-T Calls Out Amazon After Admitting He ‘Almost Shot’ A Delivery Driver Who Was ‘Creeping’ On His Property

The rap legend thought the delivery driver was an intruder because he wasn't wearing a uniform.

Ice-T has some customer feedback for Amazon. The 61-year-old rapper and Law and Order: SVU star says the online giant should provide their employees with uniforms so customers know they’re legit. Ice-T made his comments after admitting he “almost shot” an Amazon driver who was “creeping” on his property earlier this week.

After his near-disastrous encounter, Ice-T posted a series of tweets that included a message to Amazon revealing he mistook an Amazon delivery driver for an intruder, according to People.

“Message to Amazon: Now that you have regular people making your home deliveries… Maybe they should wear a Vest with AMAZON DELIVERY on it… I almost shot a MF creeping up to my crib last night… Just saying.”

After a fan asked Ice-T if the delivery man was wearing a uniform, the “Cop Killer” rapper pointed out that none of the company’s drivers are in uniform.

“No. They don’t wear ANY uniform. Just regular people workin… I ain’t mad at them. Just saying. That s**t ain’t safe.

Ice-T’s wrath got the attention of Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations & Customer Service, Dave Clark. The Amazon VP thanked the rapper for the suggestion, then said the company “MF’ing” loves Ice-T and their drivers. Clark added that there are “lots of innovations coming on this” and referred to the company’s Map Tracking feature, which already exists. Clark also thanked the rap legend for being an Amazon customer.

Ice-T says he almost shot an Amazon delivery driver who was "creeping up to my crib" https://t.co/b4wFAf6ZDN pic.twitter.com/AQMOPmrLjG — CNN (@CNN) May 22, 2019

Ice-T’s Amazon beef comes just one week after the company issued a widespread pitch to its employees to quit their jobs and start a business delivering Amazon packages. The Seattle-based tech giant is on a mission to deliver packages even faster than they already do to subscribers of their premium service. The offer comes as Amazon seeks to speed up its shipping time from two days to one for its Prime members, per the Chicago Tribune.

Amazon has offered to cover up to $10,000 in startup costs and three months’ salary for employees who are accepted into the program and agree to leave their current jobs. Those entrepreneurs who participate will be able to lease blue vans with the Amazon smile logo stamped on the side, which means they will be instantly identified as Amazon employees and hopefully won’t encounter a situation such as the one with the driver who delivered to Ice-T’s house.

Last June, Amazon started a program that let anyone apply to launch an independent Amazon delivery business. The company also provided $10,000 in reimbursements to military veterans. More than 200 Amazon delivery businesses have been created since the company launched the program last year.